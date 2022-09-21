Tot Gardner finished with more than 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and the Bridgeforth Bobcats scored on each of their first five possessions in a 34-20 victory over Richland Middle Tuesday.
Tuesday's ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to HERE.
The Raider defense was unable to force a turnover or a punt against a physical Bobcat attack led by Gardner, but RMS put on an offensive showing of its own. Sixth grade quarterback Gavin Shrader threw for nearly 200 yards, and receiver Aylin Kennedy finished with more than 150 yards of offensive production.
The inner-county matchup got off to an exciting start when Gardner returned the opening kick 70 yards for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead for his Bobcats. Shrader promptly marched his offense down the field to tie the game at 6-6 when he found Landon Harbison for a 21-yard passing score on 4th and 11.
With the teams tied late in the first quarter, the Bobcat coaching staff showed a confidence in the offensive unit that would prove to be a key difference maker in the night’s outcome. Faced with fourth down, the team elected to keep the offense on the field, and after a conversion from Gardner, Elijah Miles retook the lead with a short rushing score. Gardner added the two-point conversion to push his team’s lead to 14-6 with 7:57 remaining in the second quarter.
The Raiders converted a fourth down of their own on the following drive with fullback Isaiah Workman moving the chains on a run between the tackles. However, the drive stalled inside the red zone, and a fourth down passing attempt fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.
The Bobcats picked up right where they left off, converting on 4th and 6 from their own 21-yard line with a Tot Gardner run. Gardner rushed for 78 yards on the drive including a breakaway touchdown that spanned 40 yards to add to his team’s advantage, 20-6.
Shrader found Hudson Hewitt on a quick pass, and the Raiders again moved the chains on a pass interference call. The team ran out of time before the half, though, inside the red zone.
Richland was in desperate need of a score to start the third quarter, and the coaching staff turned to the rushing attack to keep their hopes alive. Five of the team’s six plays on the drive were rushes as Kennedy took a shotgun snap and ran for a first down to put his team in the red zone. A misdirection play on a handoff to Brody Waldron paid off as the running back raced into the end zone unabated for a 16-yard score. Kennedy added the two-point rush to bring his team within six at 20-14.
The Bobcats found themselves facing fourth down in their own territory, but Gardner again picked up the necessary yardage to keep the drive alive. After a holding call resulted in 2nd and 23, quarterback Xavier Randolph found Malaki Hill on a perfect route for a 24-yard gain and a first down. Miles capped the drive with his second goal line rushing touchdown of the night for a 26-14 lead with 6:01 remaining in the fourth.
With their backs against the proverbial wall, Shrader and the Raiders again answered. On second down, Shrader connected with Kennedy on a slant route that beat the single coverage and resulted in a 72-yard gain. Kennedy looked well on his way to a receiving score before Gardner ran across the field to chase him down from behind. The defensive stop was short-lived, though, as Harbison scored a one-yard rushing touchdown two plays later. Richland trailed 26-20 with 4:10 remaining.
The ensuing onside kick was recovered by Bridgeforth, and Gardner and the Bobcats put the game out of reach. The running back scored his second 40-yard rushing touchdown of the night after breaking through the line virtually untouched for a 34-20 lead. Richland suffered its second turnover on downs, and Bridgeforth took the victory formation to celebrate a homecoming win.
Gardner finished with 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while adding his 70-yard kickoff return touchdown. Miles capped the night with seven rushes for 32 yards and two touchdowns as well.
For RMS, Shrader finished 9-of-19 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown. Kennedy chipped in 142 receiving yards on four catches as well as 14 rushing yards on a pair of attempts. Waldron finished with 35 total yards and a touchdown on five offensive touches. Harbison added 26 total yards and two touchdowns on eight offensive touches.
