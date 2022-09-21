Tot Gardner finished with more than 300 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and the Bridgeforth Bobcats scored on each of their first five possessions in a 34-20 victory over Richland Middle Tuesday.

Tuesday's ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to HERE.

Bridgeforth's Xavier Randolph dumps a pass off during Tuesday's 34-20 win versus Richland.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen
RMS quarterback Gavin Shrader loads up for a pass during Tuesday's loss to Bridgeforth at Sam Davis Park.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

