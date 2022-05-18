The Bridgeforth softball team saw a historic season come to an abrupt end last Saturday afternoon when the Lady Bobcats fell 14-0 to visiting Highland Rim in a sectional round contest played at Richland Park.
The loss left the Lady Bobcats one win shy of advancing to the state tournament, which begins this week in Hendersonville. After starting the year 11-0, the Lady Bobcats finished the year with an 18-3 record.
Highland Rim 14
Bridgeforth 0
Nothing ever seemed to break Bridgeforth’s way in a lopsided contest versus nearby Highland Rim.
The Lady Bobcats gave up a run in the top of the second, but were still very much in the ballgame, trailing just 1-0 after three full frames.
But the top of the fourth is when things broke in favor of the visitors. The Lady Falcons started the inning off with a sharp liner to third and moved runners to second and third on a one-out double.
Bridgeforth starter Caydee Pipkins, who struck out eight hitters on the day, came back to notch the second out with her seventh punchout of the afternoon. And well ahead in the count of Highland Rim’s nine-hole hitter, Pipkins was nearly home without a run coming across.
But after losing the battle and issuing a walk, Lady Falcon leadoff hitter Mattie Graham brought home two runs on a two-out single to right. Ensuing batter Grayson Tipps also drove in two runs with a two-run double to left, pushing Highland Rim’s advantage to 5-0 midway through the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Lady Bobcats, the five runs proved to be more than enough for Lady Falcon starting pitcher Brenna Edwards, who fooled most of the BMS lineup all afternoon with well-placed and timely offspeed pitching.
A normal surefire lineup, Bridgeforth accumulated just three hits on the afternoon and left five baserunners stranded.
Highland rim poured on the pressure, tacking on four more runs over the next two innings, leading 9-0 after six frames.
The seventh got away from Pipkins and the Lady Bobcats, who allowed five more runs for the final tallies of the day.
In addition to the eight strikeouts, Pipkins had the lone extra-base hit of the day for BMS, stroking a double to center on the first at-bat of the ballgame for the Lady Bobcats.
Peyton Edmonson and Kabriah Martindale had the lone other hits on the day for BMS.
Bridgeforth 10
Sycamore 3
The Lady Bobcats had a somewhat shaky start, but eventually found their rhythm at the plate, ultimately cruising to a seven-run victory in the first contest of the week.
Bridgeforth allowed a run in the bottom of the first, but quickly struck for two themselves behind RBI singles from eighth grader Chloe Norwood and seventh grader Ashlan Coleman.
Ahead 2-1, Bridgeforth allowed another run in the top of the second to see Sycamore tie the ballgame at 2-2.
But that would be as close as the game would ever be, with the Lady Bobcats striking for two more runs in the bottom of the second, both driven in on a two-out double from Norwood.
From there, Bridgeforth poured on the pressure, tacking on four runs in the bottom of the third and chasing Sycamore’s starting pitcher out of the contest.
Ahead 8-3 after three, the Lady Bobcats began to rely on dominant pitching from eighth grader Caydee Pipkins, who issued eight walks on the day but also came back to strike out eight batters.
Pipkins and the rest of the Lady Bobcat defense were strong all game long, finishing the afternoon with just one error. Pipkins alone made two spectacular snags on sharp hits up the middle to thwart any potential Sycamore rallies.
The Lady Bobcats would never need them, but added further insurance runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to push their runs to 10 on the
night.
Norwood drove in five of Bridgeforth’s 10 runs on the day, finishing 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and three singles.
Seventh grader Peyton Edmonson also had a strong afternoon, finishing 4-for-4 with an RBI double and three singles.
Coleman finished the day 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs scored.
As a team, Bridgeforth collected 13 hits on the day.
