The Bridgeforth Lady Bobcat Softball scored early and then held on down the stretch en route to a 10-5 victory versus Whitthorne Middle School last Thursday at Richland Park.
The win lifted the Lady Bobcats to 12-0 on the season and continued the team’s best start in program history.
The squad closed out its regular season home schedule Monday (April 18) versus South Lawrence. Results from Monday’s game were not yet available at press time.
The Lady Bobcats scored early and often in the victory, plating runs in all but one inning.
BMS trailed 1-0 after the top of the first, but quickly stormed ahead by a 2-1 margin in the bottom half of the frame.
The Lady Bobcats would never look back from there, building their lead every step of the way. The Lady Bobcats pushed their lead to six runs in the fifth inning, leading 7-1.
The game nearly ended prematurely as Bridgeforth left its potential 11th run of the afternoon stranded at third base in the bottom half of the sixth, which would have invoked the 10-run advantage mercy rule.
Eighth-grade fireballer Caydee Pipkins picked up the win in the circle for Bridgeforth, tossing all seven innings.
Pipkins allowed just one run through six innings before Whitthorne mounted a late two-out rally in the seventh.
The Tigers scored four runs, three of which came with two outs, but Pipkins forced a pop out to third to end the ballgame.
Pipkins was unhittable at times prior to the seventh, striking out eight Whitthorne batters.
Eniya Garrett had the hot bat for the Lady Bobcats, finishing the day with four hits. Pipkins also had a solid day at the dish, recording two hits of her own and proving to be a terror on the basepaths with two steals.
All but two Bridgeforth batters came around to score a run over the course of the ballgame.
Prior to the start of the ballgame, the Lady Bobcats celebrated Eighth Grade Recognition, where they honored Pipkins, Garrett, Kabriah Martindale, Chloe Norwood and Bralynn Yarbrough.
Audio of the BMS vs. Whitthorne game was live streamed on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app by searching for PCL or GCHS.
