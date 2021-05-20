Bobcat baseball nearly knocked off top seed Nolensville for a second-straight contest, but the homestanding Knights picked up their second walk-off victory over Giles of the tournament to capture the crown.
GCHS was riding District 12-AA Pitcher of the Year Jake Cardin’s second win of the tournament over rival Marshall County. The Bobcats had already secured a spot in the region tournament, regardless of the outcome, but could clinch home field advantage with a pair of wins over Nolensville.
Giles fell behind 2-0 in the first before pulling within one the following inning. After Nolensville extended its lead back to two at 3-1, the Bobcats rallied in the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.
The back-and-forth affair continued with Nolensville pulling back ahead 5-4 with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Giles tied it once again in the seventh, but fell when Nolensville scored the deciding run in the final at-bat of regulation.
Bobcat starting pitcher Will Hargrove pitched six strong innings allowing four hits and only two earned runs with two strikeouts. Tucker Toone pitched the final 0.2 innings with a strikeout. Five Bobcat errors led to four unearned runs in the loss.
At the plate, Toone walked and scored a run. Clay Mitchell finished 1-for-2 with a walk and a run. Jake Cardin was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run. Riley Cardin doubled twice and scored. Sawyer Phillips was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Cooper Hlubb finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Kamauri Turner walked and scored a run.
Cardin was named District 12-AA Pitcher of the Year. The sophomore finished 9-0 this year in 10 appearances with a 0.88 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched.
Coleman Siniard and Turner made the all-district team.
The Bobcats were scheduled to travel to Lewis County May 17 in the first round of the region tournament. Results from the contest were not available as of press time.
