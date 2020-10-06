In its COVID-19-delayed Region 5-AAA opener, Giles County led early and cruised to a 41-6 victory versus Whites Creek Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
With its first two region contests registered as forfeit wins due to COVID complications, Giles County finally took the field Friday for its region opener.
The Bobcats (4-4, 3-0 Region 5-AAA) left little doubt in their matchup with the Cobras (1-1, 0-1), scoring on their first five drives of the ballgame.
Backup quarterback Eric Goodnight accounted for three of the five first-half touchdowns, throwing for two scores and rushing for another.
The sophomore made his Bobcat starting debut in style, scoring on the Bobcats’ first offensive play of the game on a one-yard shovel pass to wideout Jayden Abernathy.
A special teams blunder, combined with an odd fourth-down decision by the Cobras gave the Bobcats the ball at their opponents one-yard line just minutes into the ball game.
The fourth down decisions continued as the Cobras never punted in the ball game and ended up converting just 2-of-8 fourth down attempts on the night.
Nevertheless, Giles County capitalized, capturing an onside kick on its ensuing opening score kickoff. The Bobcats then marched 50 yards for a score, capped by a three-yard Goodnight rushing touchdown.
Ahead 14-0, the Bobcats continued to apply pressure defensively, and ended up with possession after downs on the Cobras’ eight-yard line.
That’s when X’Zorion Randolph darted eight yards for a rushing score to push the lead to three scores.
Goodnight added a second passing score for the next Bobcat tally, finding Amarion Sizemore on a dart into the right corner of the end zone as the Bobcats led 28-0 by the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter saw a second rushing touchdown for Randolph, this time from 20 yards out that pushed the lead to 35-0 by halftime.
With a running clock for the entirety of the second half, the Bobcats capped their scoring on a 33-yard run from Kamauri Turner.
Whites Creek added a score against the Bobcat backup unit as time expired.
As a result of two prior forfeit wins, Friday’s win ensured Giles County of at least the No. 2 seed in the Region 5-AAA standings, with a regular-season finale versus Pearl-Cohn on Oct. 30 to decide the region crown.
The win improved the Bobcats to 3-1 all-time versus the Cobras, with the lone loss coming via forfeit in 2018.
The win was especially impressive for the Bobcats, who did not have access to their starting quarterback Riley Cardin, running back Chaye McElroy, or playmaker J.C. Brown due to injury.
“This was just a good night to get a good win,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We had some kids banged up and out tonight, but several kids stepped up to the plate. I am proud of the way we bounced back after a couple of tough losses in a row. It was good to get a region win, but we need to keep things rolling the rest of the way.”
Giles County will now host archival Marshall County next week for the second time this season. The Tigers (6-1) defeated the Bobcats, 38-14, in a COVID-related schedule matchup two weeks ago.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
