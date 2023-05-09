IMG_6898 web.jpg

Bobcat catcher Austin Kilpatrick swings at a pitch during GCHS’ victory versus Lewis County. Kilpatrick had a clutch pinch-hit double for the Bobcats in the first-round victory. Kilpatrick and the Bobcats finished the year with a 14-12 record.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County baseball team saw its baseball season come to an abrupt end last week with consecutive losses in the District 10-AA tournament.

After an extra-innings 4-2 win versus Lewis County on May 2, the Bobcats suffered a 7-2 loss the following night to tournament host Loretto. Then, in last Thursday’s elimination game, the Bobcats fell 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh to Lewis County.

IMG_6930 web.jpg

Bobcat ace Jake Cardin deals home in the May 2 contest versus Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_6837 web.jpg

Bobcat shortstop Riley Cardin rifles a throw across the diamond in an opening-round win versus Lewis County May 2. Cardin and the Bobcats fell to Loretto the following night and in a rematch versus Lewis County in an elimination contest.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

 

