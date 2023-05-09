The Giles County baseball team saw its baseball season come to an abrupt end last week with consecutive losses in the District 10-AA tournament.
After an extra-innings 4-2 win versus Lewis County on May 2, the Bobcats suffered a 7-2 loss the following night to tournament host Loretto. Then, in last Thursday’s elimination game, the Bobcats fell 4-2 in the bottom of the seventh to Lewis County.
The Bobcats finished the year with a deceptive 14-12 record.
The squad says farewell to six seniors — Jake Cardin, Riley Cardin, Cody Watson, Jack Harper, Bryson Gordon and Clay Mitchell.
Lewis County 4
Giles County 2
Giles County held a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but was unable to hang on in a stunning loss to eliminate GCHS from tournament play.
The Bobcats trailed by a run after the first, but scored two in the top of the third and held the lead until they entered the final frame.
Three outs from a victory — and a corresponding region tournament berth — the Bobcats turned the ball to closer Riley Cardin to seal the game’s final three outs.
Cardin walked his first batter, induced a pop out to second and then issued a second walk.
That set the stage for Lewis County slugger Sloan Moseley, who drove a 2-1 fastball over the wall in left field to give the Panthers a dramatic walkoff victory.
The loss was stunning for the Bobcats, who were eliminated in district play for the first time since 2019.
The contest was the fourth between the Bobcats and Panthers. All four games were decided by exactly two runs with the teams splitting at two wins apiece.
Hits were at a premium in the contest despite both squads throwing their third pitchers. Jack Harper allowed just five hits and one earned run in six innings of work for GCHS. The senior struck out four batters.
LCHS starter Fletch Kelsey allowed just four hits and one earned run in seven innings of work to pick up the win on the mound.
Riley Cardin had a leadoff double in the sixth inning, but was part of a tough-luck double play when Harper lined out to center and Cardin was caught advancing to third.
Jake Cardin, Carter Kelley and Cody Watson had three singles for the Bobcats. Jake Cardin had the lone RBI of the night. Bryson Gordon and Austin Kilpatrick scored the two runs for GCHS.
Loretto 7
Giles County 2
Giles County made four errors and only had four hits in a frustrating loss to Loretto in the District 10-AA tournament winner’s bracket final.
GCHS struggled early as the tournament host Mustangs led 3-0 after just two innings. The Bobcats posted their first run of the night in the fourth, but Loretto answered with a run in the bottom half of the frame and tacked on two more in the fifth.
Loretto added a sixth-inning run to lead 7-1 before GCHS scored its final tally in the top of the seventh.
Junior southpaw Carter Kelley suffered the loss for the Bobcats as he allowed four hits and issued four walks in 4.2 innings of work. Kelley’s defense behind him was not the sharpest as GCHS committed four errors. Only one of Kelley’s six runs allowed was earned. The junior fanned six batters before giving the ball to freshman Hunter Wilson.
Wilson allowed two hits and an earned run in his 1.1 innings worth of relief.
Leadoff man Jake Cardin had three of the hits for GCHS and drove in the lone RBI of the night.
Riley Cardin had the lone other hit for the Bobcats.
Carter Daniel dazzled on the mound for the Mustangs, striking out 10 Bobcats and allowing just one earned run in 6.2 innings of work. Reliever Lucas Laxson notched the final out of the ballgame.
Giles County 4
Lewis County 2
The Bobcats rallied from a run down in the sixth and then scored two more in the top of the eighth to sneak out a two-run victory versus the Panthers in their first tournament game on May 2.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
On a day where runs were at a premium in a high-profile pitcher’s duel, the Bobcats entered the top of the sixth down 1-0 after the Panthers hit a two-out solo home run in the first.
Clay Mitchell drew a leadoff walk and head coach Dustin Hill inserted catcher Austin Kilpatrick into the batting lineup in favor of designated hitter Bryson Gordon. Mitchell promptly stole second and then Kilpatrick drove him home on a single to left. Kilpatrick advanced to second on the throw home as the Bobcats were primed to take their first lead of the day.
DJ Gardner moved Kilpatrick over to third on a groundout to the first and then scored when Kamauri Turner cranked a fly ball to left that outfielder Lincoln Brewer dropped.
Ahead 2-1, the Bobcats saw their lead quickly evaporate as Jake Cardin plunked leadoff man Fletch Kelsey and then later hit Ethan Ray with the bases loaded to see the Panthers tie the game. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Cardin induced a ground ball to first to end the inning and keep the contest level.
Neither team was able to score in the seventh as the squads went to extra innings for a second straight meeting between the two.
The game broke in GCHS favor on another Panther error when Cardin stroked a single to center that outfielder Sloan Moseley overran and allowed Gardner to score from first and Cardin to end up at third.
Riley Cardin stepped to the plate and ripped a ball down the third base line that was bobbled and trickled into the outfield, allowing Jake Cardin to score from third.
Ahead 4-2, the Bobcats turned to their bullpen for the first time and senior Jack Harper allowed a leadoff single, but then struck out two straight and forced a popup to Mitchell at second to end the game.
Jake Cardin tossed the first seven innings for the Bobcats, allowing just four hits and two runs, only one of which was earned. The senior also recorded six strikeouts on the night.
GCHS only had five hits as a team, led by Carter Kelley’s 2-for-4 night. Kelley’s bang-bang screamer to third in the fifth rolled into the outfield and was ruled a double.
Jake Cardin, Mitchell and Kilpatrick had the other three hit on the night for the Bobcats.
Lewis County sophomore phenom Brycen McDonald struck out nine batters in seven innings, but had to be lifted before the eighth as he had thrown 113 pitches.
McDonald also had two singles at the plate. Moseley had a two-out solo homer for the only extra-base hit of the night for the Panthers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.