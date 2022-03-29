Dominant pitching and hot bats led the Giles County High School baseball team to an 11-1 district opening win in five innings over Mt. Pleasant last night.
Hosting their district opener at Sam Davis Park, the Bobcats (6-1, 1-0 District 10-AA) got a complete game from senior pitcher Sawyer Phillips and rocked Tiger pitching for 11 runs on 11 hits en route to the lopsided victory.
After giving up one run in the top of the first, Giles County got their bats going out of the gate with leadoff man Clay Mitchell recording a single and scoring a run along with senior shortstop Tucker Toone to give the Bobcats the 2-1 lead after one inning.
Phillips, who picked up his second win (2-0) of the year, helped his own cause in the first inning with an RBI double that drove in Mitchell.
From there, Phillips took control of the game from the mound, allowing just two more hits and striking out six of that last seven batters he faced.
At the plate, Giles County started the second inning off with a shot to left field from third baseman Jack Harper for a single, followed by left fielder Kamauri Turner reaching on an error, catcher Austin Kilpatrick’s single and a single from Mitchell. Toone and Phillips drove those runs in with deep fly balls, and the Bobcats extended their lead to 6-1 after two innings.
Left fielder Riley Cardin scored in the third and Toone and first baseman Jake Cardin scored in the fourth to put Giles County up 10-1.
Giles County batters had a huge day with every batter reaching base at least once and five doubles recorded.
Turner hit a double and a single and scored a run, Kilpatrick hit a double and single and scored a run, Kelley hit a double, drove in two runs and scored a run, Jake Cardin hit a double and scored a run, Phillips hit a double and drove in two runs and Cody Watson hit a double. Mitchell hit two singles and scored two runs, Harper hit a single and scored a run, Toone hit a single and recorded an RBI and a run scored, DJ Gardner scored a run.
The Bobcats were scheduled to play their second district game at Mt. Pleasant Tuesday. Giles County then has four straight non-district matchups before their next district series with Summertown April 11 and 12.
