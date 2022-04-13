The Giles County baseball team entered this week riding a four-game win streak, but suffered back-to-back losses to District 10-AA newcomer Summertown, falling 11-3 on the road Monday and 4-3 Tuesday night at Sam Davis Park.
The losses drop the Bobcats to 11-4 on the season and 2-2 in district play. Giles County still has two-game series versus Loretto and Lewis County on the schedule.
The Bobcats still have several other non-district ballgames on the docket, including a game this Friday versus Richland at Sam Davis Park. First pitch is set for 6 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
Summertown 4
Giles County 3
Tuesday’s rematch versus Summertown was an instant classic, with the Bobcats nearly pulling off a late-inning comeback to salvage the split versus the Eagles.
Giles County plated two runs in the bottom of the first, but Summertown scratched across four runs — all with two outs — of their own in the top of the fifth to take the lead.
The Bobcats answered in the bottom of the sixth, scoring one run but left the bases loaded.
The heart of the Bobcat lineup went down in order in the bottom of the seventh, giving the Eagles the series sweep.
Carter Kelley suffered the tough luck loss (2-2) on the mound, allowing all four Summertown runs in 4.2 innings of work. Kelley was hot early and finished the ballgame with eight strikeouts, but ran into trouble in the top of the fifth and could not survive the frame.
Riley Cardin tossed the final 2.1 innings for Giles County, striking out two and allowing just two hits.
Summertown’s Gavin Burleson pitched all seven innings and allowed eight hits, but appeared to get stronger as the game went on. Burleson saved his best for last, retiring the heart of the Bobcat lineup in quick succession to close the ballgame out.
Sawyer Phillips and Jake Cardin were the hot bats for the Bobcats, with the duo combining to go 5-for-7 at the plate. Harper had two doubles and drove in two runs, while Cardin had three singles and scored two runs.
Cason Blackwood had the biggest hit of the ballgame for Summertown, stroking a two-out, two RBI double to left in the top of the fifth.
Summertown 11
Giles County 3
The Bobcats suffered their first district loss of the season in an 11-3 defeat on a rainy Monday afternoon.
Giles County fell behind early, giving up runs in the bottom of the first and second. The Bobcats quickly tied the contest, however, scoring two runs themselves in the top of the third.
The Bobcats held a 3-2 lead after they scored a run in the fourth, but conceded their edge with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Summertown broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth, scoring six runs and pushing the game to its 11-3 final score.
The Bobcats were their own worst enemy at times in the loss, committing three errors in the defeat.
Sawyer Phillips (2-1) suffered the loss on the mound for the Bobcats, allowing five runs in 4.2 innings of work. Only two of Phillips five runs were earned, however and the senior struck out six batters on the day.
Jack Harper spelled Phillips on the mound, tossing the final 1.1 innings of the ballgame. Harper allowed six runs, three of which were earned.
The Bobcats were limited to just three hits on the day, with Tucker Toone, Jake Cardin and Kamauri Turner doing the damage. Turner had the lone extra-base hit on the day for the Bobcats, notching a double to lead off the second.
Turner was also a terror on the basepaths for the Bobcats, stealing two bags and scoring two of the club’s runs.
Gavin Burleson scattered the three hits and three runs across seven innings of work to pick up the victory on the mound for the Eagles.
Summertown’s Jake Smith was the offensive star, doubling twice and driving in three of the seven team’s RBIs on the day.
