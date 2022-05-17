Needing three straight wins to claim the District 10-AA Tournament title, the GCHS Baseball Bobcats won the first two but fell short in the third.
The Bobcats won their first district tournament game 3-1 against Lewis County then dropped their second-round game 16-6 against tournament host Loretto.
Playing from the loser’s bracket in the double elimination tournament, Giles County needed a win over Summertown and two consecutive wins over Loretto to win the title.
The Bobcats came from behind to eliminate Summertown 5-4 and came from behind again that same night to defeat Loretto 8-4 and forced a winner-take-all championship game, which the Mustangs won 9-3 last Wednesday.
Giles County 3
Loretto 9
Loretto gashed Giles County for five runs in the bottom of the first inning, knocking out GCHS starting pitcher Carter Kelley, who gave way to Austin Kilpatrick.
Loretto pitcher Kai Zelaya and the Mustang defense were relentless, holding Giles County scoreless until the sixth inning. While Kilpatrick had a solid outing on the mound, Loretto was still able to take advantage of their hard hitting to tack on four more runs in the third and fourth innings to build their lead to 9-0 after five innings.
Jack Harper provided the fireworks for the Bobcat offense in the sixth with a two-run homer that drove in Jake Cardin and cut the lead to 9-2.
Riley Cardin started the seventh with a double and scored on a single by Kilpatrick, but the Bobcats could not sustain the rally, falling 9-3.
In addition to Harper’s home run and Riley Cardin’s double, Clay Mitchell, Carter Kelley and Kamari Turner each hit singles.
Giles County 8
Loretto 4
Just an hour after defeating Summertown, Giles County took the field again to face tournament host Loretto to try and force a winner-take-all district championship game.
An early defensive battle turned into a runaway 8-4 victory for the Bobcats.
Loretto struck first, getting their only run versus starter Jack Harper in the bottom of the second inning on two walks and a hit batter. Harper pitched four full innings, relying on his defense to give up one run on no hits with one strikeout.
The Bobcats tied the game in the top of the fourth when Sawyer Phillips reached on a walk and was driven home on a single off the smoking hot bat of Carter Kelley.
With Tucker Toone on the mound for the final three innings, the Bobcat bats got hot in the sixth. Toone helped his own cause starting off the sixth with double and scoring a run. Harper walked and scored to give Giles County a 3-1 lead after six innings.
GCHS plated five runs in the top of the seventh with Clay Mitchell, Jake Cardin, Harper, Kelley and Riley Cardin all scoring and spotting Toone an 8-1 lead going to the bottom of the seventh.
Loretto rallied in the bottom of the seventh pushing across three runs, but failing to make up the deficit.
Toone allowed three runs on four hits with two strikeouts in three innings of work on the mound.
Kelley continued his huge day at the plate with a double and a single driving in three runs and scoring a run. Toone went 2-for-4 with a double and single driving in a run and scoring a run. Harper scored two runs, reaching on a walk and hit by pitch. Jake Cardin doubled and scored a run, Clay Mitchell singled and scored, Kamari Turner singled and Phillips scored a run.
The win set up the district championship game the following night at Loretto.
Giles County 5
Summertown 4
The Bobcats got in trouble early as the first five Summertown batters reached base scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. Starting pitcher Sawyer Phillips settled down to force a double play with bases loaded in the bottom of the first to keep the damage minimal. Phillips continued to pitch well through the second inning leaning on his defense to get three straight ground outs.
In the top of the third inning, Phillips recorded two straight strikeouts, but allowed three baserunners with two outs leading to another run. Riley Cardin took over on the mound to end the threat in the third.
Trailing 3-0, the Bobcats started trimming the lead in the bottom of the third with Jake Cardin reaching on a walk and scoring on a Phillips single.
GCHS cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the fifth with Tucker Toone reaching on a single and scoring.
In the bottom of the sixth Carter Kelley and Austin Kilpatrick each singled and scored to give Giles County the 4-3 lead.
Summertown answered with a run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 4-4.
Jake Cardin started the bottom of the seventh off with a single, followed by a Phillips walk and Jack Harper reaching on an error. With bases loaded and no outs, Kelley laid down a bunt that scored Cardin and gave Giles County the win.
Riley Cardin picked up the win in four and a third innings leaning on his defense to allow one run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Kelley had a big game at the plate, hitting 2-for-4 with a run scored and the game winning RBI. Jake Cardin scored two runs, reaching on two singles and a walk in three at bats. Phillips was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Toone and Kilpatrick each singled and scored. Clay Mitchell also hit a single and drove in a run.
The win over Summertown clinched a region tournament berth for the Bobcats.
Giles County 6
Loretto 16
By the time they reached the fourth inning, the Mustangs had built a 10-1 lead, but the Bobcats struck back for five runs in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 10-6.
Loretto, however, kept their bats hot plating six runs to end the game in the bottom of the fifth.
Jack Harper had big night at the plate for Giles County ripping a home run and single driving in two RBI. Carter Kelley was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Tucker Toone scored and drove in a run on a single in three at bats. Jake Cardin also scored a run and drove in a run on a single in three at bats. Austin Kilpatrick hit a single and scored. Sawyer Phillips scored a run.
Giles County 3
Lewis County 1
In a game shortened to five innings by heavy rains, Giles County started their District 10-AA tournament thanks in large part to the arm and bat of senior Sawyer Phillips.
Phillips picked up the win pitching all five innings, leaning on his defense to allow just one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
Phillips helped his own cause to get the scoring started in the bottom of the second with a line drive home run to left field.
Lewis County scored their lone run in the top of the fourth, but Giles County finished off the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with Riley Cardin driving in Jack Harper and Carter Kelley scoring on a passed ball.
Riley Cardin finished the game 2-for-2 with an RBI. Phillips was 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk. Toone, Kelley and Clay Mitchell each hit singles.
