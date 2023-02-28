Giles County buried nine 3-pointers and four players finished in double figures as it pulled away for an 84-65 victory versus Harpeth in last Saturday’s Region 5-AA quarterfinal at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The win marked 15 in a row for the Bobcats (21-8) and punched GCHS’ ticket to Tuesday’s tournament semifinal — its first since 2017.
Last Saturday’s victory versus Harpeth was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
GCHS came out clicking offensively, building an 11-2 lead just minutes into the contest.
But Harpeth (14-15) proved to be a peskier foe than perhaps anticipated and had slashed the Bobcat lead down to just one at the end of the quarter.
Harpeth senior John Dalton’s off-balance leaner swished home as the first period closed, trimming GCHS lead to just 16-15.
Dalton then buried a corner 3-pointer on the first possession of the second frame, giving Harpeth its first lead of the night.
GCHS would claw back in front on a couple of occasions in the second quarter, but Harpeth once again regained the lead near the midway mark of the period.
But Bobcat senior Jack Harper went on an offensive tear in the quarter, scoring 10 of his 14 and helping GCHS retake the lead for good.
The Bobcats led 37-30 at the break and quickly boosted their lead to 11 just over a minute into the third.
The third quarter is when GCHS big man Jaceion Coffey took over, scoring 12 points in the period. Coffey was held to just seven points in the first half, but erupted for 19 in the second half to help the Bobcats build their distance and keep Harpeth at bay.
GCHS led 57-42 at the end of the third and the lead hovered around 20 points for virtually the rest of the contest.
Even though the Bobcats buried nine 3-pointers in the contest, they attacked the rim all night and finished with 34 free throw attempts. GCHS could have perhaps led by more, but only converted 21 attempts.
Four of the Bobcat starters finished in double figures, led by Coffey’s 26.
Senior guard Clay Mitchell bookended a 15-point performance with five points in the first quarter and eight in the fourth.
Harper finished with 14 as did fellow senior Jake Cardin.
Kamauri Turner and Kareem Bryant scored 6 points on the night. Backup big man Matt King buried a fourth quarter triple for the final three points of the night.
Logan Johnston and Dalton did most of the scoring for Harpeth, posting 22 and 16 for the visitors.
With the win, the Bobcats were scheduled to meet Cheatham County (21-10) tonight.
