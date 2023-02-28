DSC_0882.JPG

Jack Harper delivers a fadeaway jumper in the first half of last Saturday's victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Giles County buried nine 3-pointers and four players finished in double figures as it pulled away for an 84-65 victory versus Harpeth in last Saturday’s Region 5-AA quarterfinal at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium. 

The win marked 15 in a row for the Bobcats (21-8) and punched GCHS’ ticket to Tuesday’s tournament semifinal — its first since 2017.

DSC_0826 web.jpg

Senior point guard Jake Cardin races past a defender and looks to dish a pass in last Saturday’s victory versus Harpeth.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0836 web.jpg

Jaceion Coffey leans for a contested layup in last Saturday’s region quarterfinal win versus Harpeth.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

