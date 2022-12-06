Both Giles County and Richland will be represented when the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) East-West All-Star football game kicks off Friday night in Clarksville.

After a sensational senior season, defensive back Tre’von Dangerfield will represent Giles County on the Team West roster. 

Richland senior cheerleader Kenlee Hall poses after winning TCCA Cheerleader of the Year honors this fall. Hall is one of just 21 cheerleaders chosen to cheer during the All-Star game Friday.   Submitted

