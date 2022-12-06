Richland senior cheerleader Kenlee Hall poses after winning TCCA Cheerleader of the Year honors this fall. Hall is one of just 21 cheerleaders chosen to cheer during the All-Star game Friday. Submitted
Both Giles County and Richland will be represented when the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association (TACA) East-West All-Star football game kicks off Friday night in Clarksville.
After a sensational senior season, defensive back Tre’von Dangerfield will represent Giles County on the Team West roster.
He becomes the first Bobcat to make the All-Star game since quarterback John Bachus and defensive tackle Davonte Murphy made the squads in 2017.
Former Giles County assistant and current Marshall County head coach Thomas Osteen will serve as an assistant for the East team on Friday.
Dangerfield was the top defensive back on a Bobcat team that went 10-4 and advanced to the Class 3A semifinals for a second-straight season.
The senior started all 14 games for the Bobcats and had two interceptions and six pass break ups. More often than not, Dangerfield drew the assignment of guarding the opposing team’s top receiver.
Dangerfield also had 59 tackles on the year and forced and recovered one fumble.
Dangerfield also was an offensive playmaker for the Bobcats, hauling in 20 catches for 231 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“Tre’von was a fantastic player for us and this is a tremendous honor for him to play in the East-West All-Star game,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “He was such an outstanding cornerback this season and we are all so proud of him and his efforts. We look forward to watching him represent the Bobcats up in Clarksville this Friday.”
Dangerfield will not be the only representative from Giles County, however, as Richland senior cheerleader Kenlee Hall was selected to the cheerleading squad for the week.
Hall was recently named the Tennessee Cheerleading Coaches Association (TCCA) Cheerleader of the Year.
Hall is one of just 21 cheerleaders chosen to cheer at the game.
“We are so excited to have Kenlee Hall be selected to cheer in the upcoming All-Star game Friday,” Richland assistant principal Scott Blair said. “Kenlee Hall embodies what it is to be a Richland Raider. She is one of the most focused, driven, and determined student athletes that we have at our school. Kenlee has a passion for her sport like none I have seen. She spends countless hours preparing, practicing, and honing her craft. She also assists many other cheer teams as a coach and instructor. Kenlee does all this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and taking leadership roles in numerous clubs and groups in our building. She is a genuinely kind and thoughtful young lady, who will no doubt be successful in whatever future endeavors she chooses to focus on. Richland is honored to have Kenlee represent us on Friday.”
Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m. at Fortera Stadium on the campus of Austin Peay State University.
General admission tickets are $10 each for ages three and up.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.