Despite a valiant second half rally, the Giles County football team fell to former region rival Page 45-28 Friday night at Sam Davis Stadium.

The Patriots (6-0) were the fourth team from Class 5A that the Bobcats (4-2) have played this season as the local club continues to show they can compete with the best of higher classifications. Giles County’s only other loss this season came against 5A Nolensville, while the team has defeated both Lincoln County and Franklin County.

IMG_6305 web.jpg

Bobcat return man Tyrick Brown looks for a crease during a kickoff in last Friday’s loss to Page.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_6412 web.jpg

GCHS quarterback Kamauri Turner looks downfield for a receiver in the Bobcats second-half comeback attempt.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

 

