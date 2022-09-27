Despite a valiant second half rally, the Giles County football team fell to former region rival Page 45-28 Friday night at Sam Davis Stadium.
The Patriots (6-0) were the fourth team from Class 5A that the Bobcats (4-2) have played this season as the local club continues to show they can compete with the best of higher classifications. Giles County’s only other loss this season came against 5A Nolensville, while the team has defeated both Lincoln County and Franklin County.
The Patriots entered the matchup with Division-I hopeful Colin Hurd leading the offense at quarterback. The senior has taken multiple visits to FBS schools and boasts an offer from Western Kentucky. The gunslinger looked the part in the first half of Friday night’s matchup on the high school gridiron as his team took a 35-7 lead into the half.
Hurd’s second pass of the night found running back Ethan Cunningham for a long catch and run, resulting in a 61-yard touchdown. Page led 7-0 after less than two minutes.
After a Bobcat three-and-out, Cunningham broke free for another long touchdown, this one spanning 63 yards on a rush. GCHS cut the lead in half when quarterback Kamauri Turner converted a third pass to Ethan Ehrhardt, and X Randolph broke free for a 54-yard rushing touchdown.
The drive featured the Bobcats’ lone score of the first half but was a sign of things to come as Turner and Randolph put together a strong offensive performance against the 5A opponent.
The Bobcat defense forced a three-and-out the following drive, but the offense could not tie the score. After Chase Cardin pinned the Patriots at their own four-yard line, the team drove 96 yards in 13 plays for a touchdown. Brenden Anes ran the ball in from five yards out shortly after his team converted a third and 21.
The next Page drive saw Hurd throw a 74-yard touchdown strike to Max Collins, and a Bobcat fumble led to the final score of the half when Cunningham rushed for a 15-yard touchdown. The Patriots scored on five of six first half drives and led 35-7 at intermission.
The Bobcat offense came out swinging on the first drive of the third quarter. Turner completed a 20-yard to Randolph near midfield. The duo then connected again as Turner faked a quarterback draw to pull the secondary in and delivered a jump pass into the arms of Randolph. The junior back took care of the rest, streaking 53 yards to the end zone to pull within 35-14.
A third down sack for the Bobcats kept Page off the board, and GCHS quickly struck again offensively. Turner completed a 33-yard pass to Tyrick Brown to move the ball into the red zone, and Turner rushed for a four-yard touchdown to bring the score to 35-21 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter.
The Bobcats nearly stopped the Patriots’ offense twice the following drive with Hurd completing long passes on third down to stay alive. The GCHS defense stood tall on the goal line to force a field goal. Page extended the lead back to three possessions at 38-21 to start the final quarter.
When the Bobcat offense re-took the field, Turner yet again found his favorite target ,Randolph, for a 43-yard pickup that was stopped just shy of the end zone. Turner scored on a sneak the following play to set the score at 38-28 as momentum had fully swung in favor of the home team.
But after the Bobcat defense forced another punt, a mistimed snap led to a 20-yard loss, stifling the offense. Cunningham then scored his third rushing touchdown of the night on a five-yard run to bring the game to its final tally, 45-28.
For the Bobcats, Randolph finished the night with more than 100 yards in both the rushing and receiving game. The junior unofficially had 102 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, while adding five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown. Turner completed 13-of-17 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The junior added 51 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts.
For Page, Hurd unofficially capped the night 16-of-19 passing for 314 yards and two touchdowns. Cunningham added 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 21 attempts, while also contributing four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown.
The Bobcats have a scheduled bye week this Friday before taking on their fifth 5A foe of the season Friday, Oct. 7, when the team welcomes Columbia Central to Sam Davis Park.
