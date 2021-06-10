The Bobcat football team capped what head coach David O’Connor called a productive spring with a Black and Gold intrasquad game, pitting the offense versus the defense.
“I thought it was a really productive spring,” O’Connor said. “We didn’t have all of our guys with us and had a few more back today than we’ve had all spring. I think we’ve done a really good job on both sides. We just have a couple holes here and there, but overall, I feel like we have about a solid offense and a solid defense against each other everyday, so we get to practice good on good everyday, so I think it’s going to help us improve especially as we get on into the season.”
Many of the team’s top players are also key members of the school’s boys’ soccer and baseball teams, meaning that key players such as Chaye McElroy, Landon Askins, Kamauri Turner, X Randolph, Riley Cardin and many more were absent for the first few weeks of practice.
With most of those players back for the spring contest, fans had the opportunity to see a glimpse of what is in store for GCHS this fall against an all new region schedule.
Quarterback Eric Goodnight Jr. took all the snaps in the intrasquad game and called his own number on a quarterback keeper for a three-yard touchdown on the opening series. Goodnight Jr. passed for four touchdowns in the scrimmage, while rushing for another, but also had a pair of turnovers including an interception by linebacker Jayson Rose on the second series. O’Connor said he hopes the competition between Goodnight Jr. and Cardin continues into the fall as both players push each other to reach new heights.
Randolph scored the second touchdown of the day on an eight-yard run as the offense, and the offense scored on five of its first six chances. McElroy scored the third touchdown with Goodnight Jr. finding Jayden Abernathy and Rylee Whitt for a pair of 20-yard touchdown passes.
But the defense rebounded, forcing its second turnover of the day on a fumble the following series before holding the offense to a field goal and two-straight turnovers on downs. Goodnight Jr’s next two touchdown passes were both to Amarion Sizemore, highlighting a strong day for the receiving corps, which O’Connor called one of the team’s strengths along with the team’s defensive secondary.
The defense forced a punt and a turnover on downs before McElroy found the end zone on back-to-back possessions to cap the day.
O’Connor praised his upcoming seniors who he said have shown all the leadership skills he expects throughout spring practice. The coach said the next step will be improving on the little things throughout the summer and fall.
“I think it’s just the whole process of working everyday to perfect your craft. It comes from the minute parts of all your techniques and things of that nature. That’s what we have to work on. We don’t have to look at the big picture of anything. If we just improve on a bunch of those little things, I think that will help us all the way through. I think we have a good group of kids and are probably a couple linemen short of what we really need to push each other, but the guys we have there are pretty good I think,” he said.
The Bobcats open the fall schedule at Lincoln County Aug. 20 before welcoming Nolensville Aug. 27 for the home opener. This year’s region schedule now includes Grundy County, Community, Sequatchie County and Cannon County.
