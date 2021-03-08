Giles County football head coach David O’Connor describes athlete Tra Bugg as a self-made player whose work ethic created a future for himself at the next level.
“I think he was a great leader and a worker,” O’Connor said. “When he came into high school, he was probably not a guy who you would think was going to get a college scholarship, but he worked and improved himself in the weight room and academically and made himself into a college athlete.”
Bugg recently signed with Bethel University of McKenzie, Tenn., after playing defensive end and tight end for the Bobcats. He will be playing an H-back role, which is somewhat similar to a tight end or fullback position, for the Wildcats, according to his coach.
“I was looking for a school where I could improve myself as an overall person while playing the sport I loved, and I felt Bethel was the best fit for me to make that happen,” Bugg said.
Bugg will be joining former Richland all-state kicker Jace Yurewitch on the Bethel roster. The Wildcats are currently playing their 2020-21 season during the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic postponing the fall football season. Bethel is 1-0 after defeating Thomas More College 49-7 in the opener.
The former Bobcat wanted to thank a number of influences in his life for the opportunity to continue his football career.
“For this opportunity, I first want to thank God for giving me the athletic ability to even be able to perform at a high level on and off the field. Then I want to thank my family and both the coaching staff at Giles County High School and Bethel University for building me as a player and a person and helping me further my skills in life and on the field,” he said.
Bugg said his fondest memory from his time in a Bobcat uniform was making the third round of the playoffs as a junior because of the unmatched atmosphere.
