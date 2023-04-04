The Giles County boys’ soccer team snagged a pair of victories last week, highlighted by a thrilling 2-1 district win at Lawrence County Friday.

After going 1-2 at the Smoky Mountain Cup to start the season, last week’s wins gave the Bobcats (3-2, 1-0 District 10-AA) their first consecutive victories of the season and set the stage for a potential strong district campaign.

Carter Britton sheds a would-be defender for possession in last week’s GCHS win versus Fayetteville.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
GCHS forward Jose Ramirez works into space against the Fayetteville defense in last week’s Bobcat win at Rotary Soccer Park.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
Giles County defender Dra Daly works along the sideline during the first half of last week’s victory versus Fayetteville City.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

