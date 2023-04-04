The Giles County boys’ soccer team snagged a pair of victories last week, highlighted by a thrilling 2-1 district win at Lawrence County Friday.
After going 1-2 at the Smoky Mountain Cup to start the season, last week’s wins gave the Bobcats (3-2, 1-0 District 10-AA) their first consecutive victories of the season and set the stage for a potential strong district campaign.
The win sets the stage for a big week for GCHS. The Bobcats will host Tullahoma Tuesday and then visit county rival Richland this Thursday.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Raider Soccer Field and that contest will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
Giles County 2
Lawrence Co. 1
Playing in very windy conditions, the Bobcats took to the road for their first district game of the year.
The Bobcat offense cracked the Wildcat defensive code just seven minutes in when senior defender Dra Daly slipped through a ball up the middle to sophomore Christian Sentz. Sentz did the rest and bagged his fourth goal of the season to put GCHS up 1-0.
The lead held up the entire first half as neither team was able to combat the windy conditions.
Seven minutes into the second half, senior Patrick Holt earned a penalty in the box for GCHS and senior Esteban Rangle buried the corresponding kick for the 2-0 lead.
Now up 2-0, the Bobcats hunkered down defensively for the next 10-plus minutes before LCHS took a free kick just outside the 18-yard box.
The Wildcats blasted the free kick into the Bobcat wall, which took a deflection and landed perfectly at the feet of a Wildcat who slipped it home and slashed the GCHS lead in half.
GCHS continued to batten down the hatches on the defensive side of the ball and preserved the score for the 2-1 win.
Giles County 5
Fayetteville 1
Playing their first-ever night game at Rotary Soccer Park, the Bobcats fell behind early but then ripped off five-straight goals to cruise to a big win.
Sentz scored three goals and Rangle buried the other two in the eventual lopsided decision.
The Bobcats got off to a timid start offensively and Fayetteville struck for the first goal of the contest in the seventh minute. A Bobcat goal kick went beyond midfield, but Fayetteville quickly lobbed a pass over the top of the Bobcat defense and finished their lone chance of the first half to take a 1-0 lead.
The goal seemed to rally the Bobcat offense as the squad found its rhythm and began putting heavy pressure on the Tiger backline. Holt had several early chances for the Bobcats that forced key Tiger saves.
GCHS finally broke through just minutes before halftime on a brilliant volley from Sentz just inside the 18-yard box.
Now level at 1-1, the Bobcats sensed a chance to take hold of the game and took their first lead less than 10 minutes into the second half on Rangle’s first goal. A Bobcat clearance landed deep in Tiger territory and Rangle out-hustled three defenders to the spot, took control and then blasted home the go-ahead goal.
Fayetteville never recovered and made matters worse when forward Manny Eddings picked up a red card in the 63rd minute.
Sentz added two more in the second half and then Rangle capped the scoring with another himself late in the contest. Rangle, Chase Cardin and Jose Ramirez were credited with assists.
By the end of the night, GCHS held a 31-2 edge in shots and a 20-1 margin in shots on goal.
Bobcat goalkeeper Sam Harwell did not register an official save, but had several key plays for the Bobcats in net and thwarted potential Tiger attacks before they began.
The match was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
