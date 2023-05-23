The Giles County boys’ soccer team saw its magical postseason run come to a close last Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss at Sycamore in the Region 6-AA semifinal.
After picking up two wins in the District 11-AA tournament, the Bobcats (11-9-1) were playing in their first region semifinal since 2013.
With heavy rain battering the playing surface over the last 10 days, the field conditions were less than ideal, but Giles County found a way to strike for the game’s opening goal.
GCHS peppered Sycamore in the opening five minutes with two shots that nearly found the back of the net.
As Sycamore began to press forward, the Bobcats sent a clearance over the top of the Sycamore backline.
Junior forward Esteban Rangle outran three War Eagle defenders and latched on to the ball in the right side of the 18-yard box. Rangle then worked back across to his left and blasted a shot into the bottom left corner to give GCHS a 1-0 lead just 10 minutes in.
From there, GCHS had several more chances to add to its lead, but was never able to slide another by Sycamore goalkeeper Nathaniel Biggs.
As the first half wore on, Sycamore began to slowly creep back into the contest and eventually equalized the match in the 38th minute on a tally from senior striker Davin Gleaves.
Gleaves’ tally was a heartbreaking one for the Bobcats as GCHS goalkeeper Sam Harwell rose to punch the ball away, but Gleaves delivered just enough of a glancing header to nod the ball home.
The teams remained deadlocked 1-1 at the break.
The second half saw GCHS make another quick surge, but both early scoring chances were thwarted by a tall and powerful Sycamore back four.
But 16 minutes into the period, Gleaves put the War Eagles ahead. The senior scored in similar fashion to Rangle, freezing a defender and then blasting a shot into the lower corner.
After Gleaves’ goal, the Bobcats wasted little time changing their offensive tactics and desperately pushing numbers forward in search of a match-tying goal.
The minutes continued to dwindle down and GCHS mounted more and more pressure on the War Eagles.
But frustration began to mount higher and higher for GCHS as every attempt was cut out by the Sycamore defense or scooped up by Biggs in net.
GCHS made one last push in the final five minutes, but was unable to find enough possession in enemy territory to mount a serious offensive threat.
The loss ended a wild postseason run for GCHS as the Bobcats upset No. 4 seed Spring Hill and No. 1 seed Tullahoma in the District 11-AA tournament before falling to No. 3 Central Magnet.
“I could not be more proud of the effort these kids gave this season,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “They bought in to our coaching philosophy early in the year and just continued to improve every match. It was tough to bow out just two wins shy of advancing to Murfreesboro, but this was a great postseason run with a tremendous group of young men.”
