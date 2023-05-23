347607677_1469435047198633_2264783732766190905_n web.jpg

GCHS defender Chase Cardin slides to clear a potential Sycamore attack during last week’s region semifinal.  Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

The Giles County boys’ soccer team saw its magical postseason run come to a close last Tuesday night in a 2-1 loss at Sycamore in the Region 6-AA semifinal.

After picking up two wins in the District 11-AA tournament, the Bobcats (11-9-1) were playing in their first region semifinal since 2013.

Esteban Rangle races down a loose ball near the sideline in last week’s GCHS defeat.  Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

 
Giles County forward Christian Sentz latches onto a pass near the sideline in the Bobcats’ region semifinal versus Sycamore.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

