The Bobcat soccer team lost its first district match of the season 2-1 to Marshall County March 23 at Sam Davis Stadium.
But the young Giles County team (2-1-1, 0-1) has featured some of its most dynamic scoring in quite some time with 18 goals through four matches.
“We’re well rounded,” GCHS coach Matt Orgeron said. “We have a lot of people who are benefiting and stepping up. We’re young, but we’re finding our feet.”
The Bobcats have outscored opponents 18-5 through four matches and posted two-straight shutouts to open the season with a 9-0 win over Culleoka and a 5-0 victory over the Middle Tennessee Crusaders.
GCHS scored six goals in the first 10 minutes against the Warriors in the opener and outmatched the opponent in shots on goal, 21-2. Freshman Esteban Rangle scored four goals in his first regular season high school soccer match, and Landon Askins and Talan Pierce combined to post a clean sheet with one save each.
Chaye McElroy notched a pair of goals in the 5-0 victory over the Crusaders to close out the opening week, and Askins posted another clean sheet, this time with 11 saves. GCHS again produced numerous offensive chances with 27 shots on goals.
The Bobcats drew with Lincoln County in the third contest of the year as Patrick Holt assisted Rangle and Jose Ramirez in the first half, but the team was unable to hang on to a 3-1 lead in the second stanza after Chase Cardin scored the team’s third goal on a indirect kick from Rangle. The Falcons’ Santana Carrillo notched a hat trick, accounting for all three of his team’s scores. Askins made 12 saves, and GCHS led Lincoln County 18-15 in shots on goal.
The Bobcats got on the board early against the Tigers of Marshall County in the first district match of the year when McElroy scored off a rebound from Rangle in the third minute.
However, GCHS struggled to wrestle possession away from the Tigers for much of the night. Askins made a brilliant diving save in the 13th minute only to see Marshall tie it up on a rebounded shot. The Tigers took the lead in the 39th minute and hung on in a scoreless second half despite a late push by the Bobcats. Giles led Marshall 11-7 in shots on goal. Askins made five saves.
“We have to go back to the drawing board and find out what’s going to work best. We’re still working on different formations. This was a different formation and different positions that we ran tonight than we had run in past games. So, we’re just trying to figure out what works best and what’s going to win games down the road,” Orgeron said.
Rangle leads his team in goals (six) and assists (four) in his first year of high school soccer. McElroy ranks second in goals with four followed by two each for Cardin and Ramirez. Eight different players have scored for the Bobcats this season. Holt is second on the team with three assists, while Walker Belew has two.
