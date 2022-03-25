As the 2022 season gets underway, there is cause for optimism within the Giles County boys’ soccer program, according to head coach Matthew Orgeron.
The 13th-year head coach says the 2022 squad shows tremendous promise across the board, combining a strong returning core from last season with several new promising players.
“It has been a while since we have had a squad that has had this much experience returning,” Orgeron said. “We have a great group of returning players, but I am equally as excited about our newcomers. Our entire team has a good blend of high school varsity experience, but also a strong bit of play with some really good area club teams.”
The Bobcats feature a strong defensive unit, led by sophomore standout Chase Cardin, last season’s District 11-AA Freshman of the Year. Senior Connor Newton returns to the lineup, providing durability within the backline. Logan Wells also returns within the defensive unit, as does three-year starter Dre Daly. Talan Pierce and Smith Collier should also feature heavily in the defensive rotation.
Deploying a four-man midfield, the Bobcats figure to be led by 2021 All-District performers Esteban Rangle and Jose Ramirez, who should control the center of the park. Freshman Carter Britton joins the midfield unit after a strong club buildup prior to arriving at GCHS. Senior Chaye McElroy also returns, and could provide a unique ability to serve as both a winger and a true striker for the Bobcats this season. Patrick Holt could also be utilized as a speedy winger for the Bobcats.
Up top, the Bobcats are likely to turn to freshman Christian Sentz, who arrives at the varsity level after a decorated middle school and club career. McElroy, Wrangle and Ramirez could also provide depth up top should the Bobcats need to spell Sentz or provide a multiple-striker formation.
Two-year starter and football standout Landon Askins returns for the Bobcats in net after finishing runner-up for District 11-AA Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021.
Askins provides a strong frame in net for the Bobcats, but also possesses a strong leg that could potentially launch quick counterattacks this season.
Giles County boasts another challenging schedule this season that features seven District 11-AA matchups. District play begins on Friday, April 2 with a showdown versus Lincoln County. Longtime rivals Page (April 8) and Lawrence County (April 12) are among the other district notable contests.
Non-conference clashes include dates with Loretto (March 25), Hume-Fogg (April 2), Fayetteville (April 18), Zion Christian (April 28), Hillsboro (April 30) and Columbia Academy (May 2).
“We always try and play a challenging schedule to get our guys ready for the postseason,” Orgeron said. “Our district is extremely tough from top to bottom. There aren’t those ‘gimme’ type games whenever you go into a district matchup. If we can get those non-conference tests to keep us sharp, that’s what we are looking for.”
“Overall, I like the makeup of the team heading into this season. I’m just really ready to get things underway. The kids have been working hard all offseason and we are ready to get cranked up.”
