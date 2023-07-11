Giles County rising junior Christian Sentz races down the sideline during GCHS’ region soccer match at Sycamore last season. Sentz was named to the TSWA Class AA All-State team last month after a sensational sophomore campaign. Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer
Giles County soccer standout Christian Sentz was recently named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State squad, the organization announced late last month.
Sentz, a sophomore forward, earned the recognition after a sensational second season with the Bobcats that ended with GCHS making a somewhat surprising run all the way to the Region 6-AA semifinals.
“Christian is a phenomenal player who strives to improve his game any way that he can,” GCHS head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “He continues to put in the hours to become the best player possible. We are very excited for Christian on an individual level and the recognition this brings to our program and school as a whole. He is a tremendous ambassador for Giles County High School soccer.”
“I am very thankful to receive this recognition,” Sentz said. “But I could not have achieved this without my teammates having my back and putting in the work every single day. I wish this could be a team award, because they truly helped me. And coach Orgeron and our staff do such a great job. This is just a big confidence booster heading into this next season, for both myself and the rest of the team.”
Sentz started 16 games as a sophomore last season, scoring 20 goals and delivering 16 assists as a playmaking forward. 70 of Sentz’s 98 shots last season were on target.
In addition to his individual stats, Sentz guided the Bobcats to their first region semifinal in a decade before they fell 2-1 at Sycamore. GCHS upset No. 4 seed Spring Hill and No. 1 seed Tullahoma — both on the road — just to advance to the District 11-AA title match and earn that region berth.
“Good players are usually just good players,” Orgeron said. “But a great player is someone that can make everyone else on the team better. Christian is that type of player. Our team achieved some great things this past season, and he was an integral part of that.”
The All-State recognition could not have come at a better time for Sentz, as the rising junior is now beginning to gain traction with recruiters at the collegiate level as he hopes to eventually sign and play for a top-tier program. Several NCAA Division I institutions have already expressed interest in the junior.
“I definitely want to go to college,” Sentz said. “And I would love to go to a strong university with a great soccer program. The whole recruiting process is kind of just getting started, and we will see where it goes.”
In the meantime, Sentz will continue to do what he does bes — work on his game.
The standout has already gone to three ID camps this summer. Sentz went to ID camps at the University of Louisville and Belmont University earlier this offseason. Last weekend, he joined 200-plus soccer prospects and 50-plus collegiate coaches for the Nike Exact Soccer Camp in Rome, Ga.
Now back in Pulaski, Sentz said he and several of his Bobcat teammates have been spending time on the practice fields, already looking forward to a strong 2024 campaign.
But even for a player as determined as Sentz, there still is a little room for family and fun.
“Me and my family will go down to the beach later this summer, but a lot of the focus has been on just getting as prepared for next year as I possibly can. My teammates and I continue to try and work on our games as often as we can, and we hope that the hard work will pay off.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.