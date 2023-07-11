347654562_637872831109413_1832096106796178961_n(1) web.jpg

Giles County rising junior Christian Sentz races down the sideline during GCHS’ region soccer match at Sycamore last season. Sentz was named to the TSWA Class AA All-State team last month after a sensational sophomore campaign.   Photo courtesy of Guy Schafer

Giles County soccer standout Christian Sentz was recently named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State squad, the organization announced late last month.

Sentz, a sophomore forward, earned the recognition after a sensational second season with the Bobcats that ended with GCHS making a somewhat surprising run all the way to the Region 6-AA semifinals.

Christian Sentz moves into space during GCHS’ district championship game.   Photo courtesy Guy Schafer

