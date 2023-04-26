The Giles County boys’ soccer team racked up a big win versus Marshall County and then rallied for a draw versus Spring Hill in two district home matches last week.
The Bobcats (6-4-1, 3-2-1 District 11-AA) ran roughshod over Marshall County in a 6-2 win April 18 and then pulled themselves out of a two-goal hole in a 2-2 draw versus Spring Hill last Friday.
GCHS suffered a 3-0 loss at Murfreesboro Central Magnet last night (Tuesday) to close their district regular season schedule.
Giles County 6
Marshall County 2
On a night where Giles County recognized its seniors, the Bobcats utilized a full team effort to cruise to a four-goal victory versus rival Marshall County.
The Bobcats opened the scoring early, bagging two goals in the game’s first 15 minutes.
Now chasing the game, Marshall County applied pressure offensively and eventually pulled within a goal when they slipped a shot beyond GCHS goalkeeper Sam Harwell.
GCHS tacked on one more first-half goal to take a 3-1 lead into the break.
The lead ballooned to 4-1 early in the second half for GCHS, but Marshall County added another goal to make the contest 4-2.
That would be as close as it ever got, however, as the Bobcats responded with two well-designed goals.
65 minutes in, Carter Britton launched a throw in and found Esteban Rangle in stride, and the junior did the rest, burying a finish for his second goal of the night.
The next Bobcat goal was picture perfect as Christian Sentz switched the field with a cross to defender Chase Cardin who then dropped a pass right behind the Marshall County backline.
Senior Jose Ramirez latched onto Cardin’s pass and instantly rifled home a shot for the 76th-minute goal.
Five different players scored goals, led by Rangle’s brace. Sentz, Ramirez, Patrick Holt and Pierson Collier added the other tallies.
Sentz assisted on four of the Bobcat goals while Cardin assisted two himself. Britton had the final helper for GCHS.
In net, Harwell made seven saves on the night and even attempted a first-half penalty kick. One of the more memorable moments of the entire match, the Bobcat faithful roared as Harwell came up from his own goal to take the spot kick.
Unfortunately for the senior, his kick sailed wide as the score remained 3-1.
The four-goal GCHS win was the most lopsided final in the rivalry in the last five years with a 2-0 GCHS victory in 2019 serving as the only other match that did not finish as a draw or a one-goal contest.
Before the contest, the Bobcats recognized eight members of their senior class. Harwell, Ramirez, Priyansh Patel, Logan Wells, Dra Daly, Talan Pierce, Jackson Rose and Trey Ballentine were all honored during pre-match festivities.
