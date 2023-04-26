Rangle web.jpg

Esteban Rangle works possession in the box during a GCHS match earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen 

The Giles County boys’ soccer team racked up a big win versus Marshall County and then rallied for a draw versus Spring Hill in two district home matches last week.

The Bobcats (6-4-1, 3-2-1 District 11-AA) ran roughshod over Marshall County in a 6-2 win April 18 and then pulled themselves out of a two-goal hole in a 2-2 draw versus Spring Hill last Friday.

Cardin web.jpg

Chase Cardin looks to elude a defender during a Bobcat matchup earlier this year.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments