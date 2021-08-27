Giles County scored eight goals in the first half and added another early in the second to claim a 9-0 win versus Zion Christian Tuesday afternoon at Rotary Soccer Park.
The Bobcats (2-0) wasted little time putting themselves in front in their home opener, bagging three goals in the first 20 minutes of the match to put the contest away early.
The match marked a stark contrast from last season’s matchup between the two sides, which saw Giles County outlast Zion, 7-5.
Instead, Tuesday’s meeting was lopsided from the opening kickoff.
Bobcat forward Maddie White opened the scoring less than 10 minutes into the match, curling a shot from the right side of the box into the back of the net. The sophomore added a second goal later in the half to put the Bobcats ahead by a 5-0 margin.
Freshman striker Adalyn Brumit bagged the first hat trick of her Bobcat career, accounting for the team’s second, sixth and seventh goals. The goals marked four tallies in the first two contests of the season for Brumit.
Junior Kenzie Shelton also bagged two goals in Tuesday’s victory.
Junior Gia Crenshaw and freshman Mia Harlow notched one goal each for the Bobcats, who emptied their entire bench in the mercy rule-shortened victory.
Crenshaw’s goal came less than 10 minutes into the second half, lifting the Bobcats to the nine-goal lead required to end the contest early.
For the match, the Bobcats outshot the Eagles (0-1) by a 16-0 margin, with the visitors holding possession into the attacking third on just a pair of occasions. The Eagles never registered a shot in the blowout.
“I thought we played pretty well from start to finish,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “Today was our second match in two days and we improved from Monday’s (win versus Culleoka). I was especially proud of the way we held our shape and form throughout the match. Overall, it was a good win to start our home campaign.”
Bobcats Open Season Versus Culleoka
After a hearty preseason training camp and a few scrimmages, the Giles County women’s soccer team opened its 2021 season with a 5-1 road win at Culleoka.
Five different goalscorers found their way onto the scoresheet in the season-opening victory.
Kenzie Shelton, Mia Harlow, Morgen Sharp, Adalyn Brumit and Maddie White all notched goals for the Bobcats, who improved to 4-0 all-time versus Culleoka, dating back to 2011.
“I thought we played pretty well for our very first match of the season,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “We had a pretty good preseason and I liked the effort and intensity we had from the kickoff tonight. Culleoka is a team that continues to get better, and our girls were up for the challenge. We had five different girls that scored goals. We hope that playmaking ability continues throughout the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.