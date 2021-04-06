The Giles County baseball team split its opening district series before playing some of the best teams the state has to offer in the Smoky Bear Easter Classic last week.
The Bobcats (5-6, 1-1) got another strong outing from Jake Cardin on the mound as the sophomore is making a case for why he may be one of the best pitching prospects to come through the program in the last decade, among several strong candidates.
Cardin has pitched 19 innings this season, striking out 31, allowing only three earned runs and boasting a 3-0 record.
While the rest of the pitching staff has been fairly strong as well, the team’s defense had another tough week, surrendering unearned runs in all five contests. The Bobcats’ tournament opponents had a record of 33-7-1 with two teams still undefeated.
The Bobcats were scheduled to host Murfreesboro Central Magnet March 5 before traveling to Murfreesboro to close out the district series yesterday (Tuesday).
GCHS 4
Forrest 1
Jake Cardin pitched a complete game one-hitter, and the Bobcats took down Forrest on the road to open the district season 1-0.
Cardin pitched seven strong innings, allowing one unearned run in the seventh and striking out 12.
The Bobcats took the lead with a run in the third before tacking on three more tallies in the fourth.
Kamauri Turner finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Clay Mitchell and Will Hargrove both singled and scored. Coleman Siniard singled and added an RBI. Jack Harper doubled with an RBI. Sawyer Phillips chipped in a double. Tucker Toone went 2-for-3.
GCHS 4
Forrest 11
Forrest tallied 14 hits, and a late inning push gave the Rockets an 11-4 win at Sam Davis Park.
The Bobcats tied the game up at 1-1 in the bottom of the first when Jake Cardin singled, stole a base and was then chased home on a base hit by Coleman Siniard. GCHS fell behind by a single run in the third, but the Bobcats bounced back with a two-run fourth.
Sophomore Riley Cardin pitched a strong first four innings, allowing baserunners often, but managing to strand them. Cardin allowed only two unearned runs and struck out two batters.
Forrest took the lead with two runs in the fifth and poured on seven more in the final two innings.
Siniard went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Clay Mitchell added a 2-for-4 performance. Both Cardins finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run each. Jack Harper and Kamauri Turner both added RBIs, while Will Hargrove scored a run.
GCHS 1
Seymour 5
Freshman Austin Kilpatrick showed the promise of future depth on the Bobcats’ pitching staff as the junior varsity catcher boasted a strong performance in a 5-1 loss to Seymour.
Kilpatrick pitched a complete game with six innings, allowing four earned runs and striking out four.
Senior Cooper Hlubb launched a homer. Aiden Kelley, Clay Mitchell and Jake Cardin picked up base hits.
GCHS 2
Grace Christian 8
Grace Christian-Knoxville scored four early runs and weathered a Bobcat rally for an 8-2 win.
Grace Christian scored four runs in the first two innings, but GCHS cut the lead in half with runs in the fourth and fifth innings before falling in six.
Sawyer Phillips drew the start for GCHS, allowing five earned runs and striking out five batters in 4.1 innings.
Coleman Siniard drew three walks and scored a run for the Bobcats. Phillips doubled with an RBI and a walk. Riley Cardin finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Tucker Toone singled and scored.
GCHS 2
Pigeon Forge 8
Pigeon Forge scored six runs in the final two innings to pull out a victory over GCHS.
The Tigers scored two runs in the bottom of the first. The Bobcats tied it up with two runs in the third.
GCHS starting pitcher Carter Kelley earned a no decision with five strikeouts in three innings, allowing two earned runs.
Jaxon Holt doubled and scored for the Bobcats. Riley Cardin chipped in an RBI, and Cobe Gordon scored a run. X Randolph and Will Hargrove also added base hits.
