Giles County junior Reed Owens “didn’t really know what to expect” when he decided to join the Bobcat track and field team this spring, starring as the team’s best competitor in the triple jump.
What to expect, it turns out, was a silver medal finish at the state tournament, which is what Owens accomplished last Tuesday at the TSSAA’s Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.
Primarily known for his accomplishments as a defensive back and playmaker on the Bobcat football team, Owens and several other football standouts helped comprise the majority of this year’s track and field squad.
“This whole thing has been kind of crazy,” Owens said. “Me and some of the football guys kind of just decided to go out for the track team. We have been getting done with football practice and then spending the next half hour or so kind of practicing some of our events. I never really thought we would get (to the state championship), but it has really been awesome.”
With his football defensive coordinator, Tanner Holley, doubling as his track and field coach, Owens and teammate Tyrick Brown advanced all the way to the highest level, with both competing in the state championships at the historic Dean Hayes Track & Field Stadium.
“We are super proud of Reed and Tyrick and the growth they have shown over the last five months,” Bobcats second-year head coach Tanner Holley said. “They have performed extremely well all spring and we were beyond excited to watch them compete in the state finals.”
Owens qualified second in the eight-man field and got off to a fast start, recording a score of 40 feet, five inches in his first attempt, which put him squarely in second place behind East Hamilton standout Jeremiah Flemmons.
Owens improved in his second attempt of the day, posting a score of 40 feet, 10 inches.
Owens’ third jump was perhaps his best of the day, but was ruled a fault and did not count toward his official score.
In the fourth and final round, Owens saw the five competitors before him all show improved scores from their first jumps, meaning Owens needed a strong finish to even secure the silver medal.
That’s when the junior launched and notched a distance of 41 feet, 2.5 inches, giving him the runner-up finish.
Flemmons, a senior and Austin Peay football signee, won the event with his very first score, posting a distance of 43 feet, 2 inches.
“I knew I needed a really good jump to remain in contention for the podium,” Owens said. “And honestly I thought I maybe did well enough to possibly win the thing. But when I saw them mark my score, I knew I was just shy.”
After Owens had secured the silver medal, the Bobcat contingent stuck around to cheer on Brown, who competed in the long jump.
And while Brown never found his rhythm, finishing in eighth place, the achievement remains just as impressive, with Owens and Brown believed to be one of the first — if not the first ever — field athletes to compete at the state tournament for the Bobcats.
William McElroy was a two-time state champion for the Bobcats in 1980, but was predominantly a track competitor. Owens and Brown both competed predominantly as field events.
And while track and field events were relatively new to both Owens and Brown, the two have already tasted success in Bobcat uniforms this season, helping guide the Giles County football team to a 12-1 record and Class AAA semifinal appearance last fall.
“Both of these guys have taken on a lot of new responsibilities,” Holley said. “In both football and now in track and field. They are both in their first few years as track and field athletes. To see that kind of commitment in their first year has really been fun to watch.”
Matt King and Trevon Dangerfield also competed at the sectional level for the Bobcats this season, finishing just shy of a trip to Murfreesboro.
And with Owens now a rising senior and Brown a rising junior, brighter days on the football and track fields might still yet be ahead.
“This was still a really awesome experience and I was glad to represent my school and do so well,” Owens said. “I am obviously excited for my senior year with the football team, but I’m already kind of thinking about next year here in Murfreesboro and maybe trying to go for gold.”
