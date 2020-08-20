In a most unusual year, Giles County head football coach David O’Connor hopes things return to a bit of normalcy next Friday night when the Bobcats host nearby Lincoln County in the season opener.
After COVID-19 regulations and policies scrapped spring football practice, hindered summer workouts and eventually halted fall scrimmages, O’Connor stressed that a new-look Bobcat ball club will find out what they are made of early in the year.
“In many regards, next Friday’s season opener is truly like an opening scrimmage of the fall,” O’Connor said. “So many schools across the state have had their seasons impacted before they even began, that next week’s opening week will certainly be one unlike any other.”
2020 was already going to be an interesting year for the Bobcats, who lost 10-plus seniors from a squad that advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs.
This year’s Bobcat bunch will look to forge its own identity, led by a defense that will look to keep the Bobcats in close games until their offense can find its rhythm.
“There is no doubt we lost some key players from a decent little ball club last year,” O’Connor said. “But we had some youngsters last year that saw some time a year ago and will look to take that next step this season. We show some real promise in our underclassmen, too. A lot of those kids will be called upon at some point throughout this year.”
The defensive front figures to be the strong point for the Bobcats, with senior end Daniel Hedgecoth and tackle Trevor Jackson forming a strong duo along the line. Hedgecoth, an All Region 5-AAA performer in 2019, could anchor the team’s defensive efforts.
Fellow senior Tra Bugg and sophomore Omar Randolph also will see time along the defensive front.
“Our defensive line could shape up to be one of our strong suits,” O’Connor said. “Hedgecoth and Jackson are as tough as they come on the line. Tra Bugg is a strong senior for us, and we are bringing along some strong underclassmen who we hope will improve as the season continues.”
In the linebacking corps, the Bobcats will be hard-pressed to replace departing seniors Ty Pierce and Charlie Faulkner, but a strong crop of up-and-coming talent could help the defensive line stymie opposing offenses.
2019 All-Region performer Alden Staggs will make the transition from the defensive line to linebacker, giving the Bobcats a veteran leader in the form of the junior. Fellow junior Sawyer Phillips also will be called upon to help the Bobcats at the second level of the defense.
Junior Jayson Rose could alternate between time in the secondary and at outside linebacker for the Bobcats. Sophomore outside linebacker Reed Owens also saw time as a freshman for the Bobcats and could provide another underclassman to blossom as the year progresses.
“We have some decent tacklers at the linebacker position,” O’Connor said. “Jayson Rose might be one of the best defensive players on our squad in terms of flying to the football and making a play. Staggs was also a strong player last year for us as a sophomore, and we like what he can bring to the table as an upperclassmen. The same could be said for (Phillips), who made some plays for us as a sophomore.”
The Bobcat secondary also sees some playmakers return in the form of junior Matthew Gingrich and senior Kaleb Perry. The duo notched two interceptions each last year for the Bobcats and ranked near the top in total tackles.
Tayshun Bennett, Pedro Brooks and Trevon Dangerfield also could provide depth in the secondary for the Bobcats. Freshman Rylee Whitt could see time in the defensive backfield as the year progresses.
“I like the makeup of our secondary,” O’Connor said. “Gingrich and Perry made some really big plays for us last year, but if they can take the next step, I will really be confident in the abilities of our defensive backs. Kind of like the other units, there are some promising pieces waiting in the wings, we just need those youngsters to get game experience.”
And while the Bobcat defense might be the team’s stronger unit, the offense could prove promising as the season matures.
Offensive line will be the key area for the Bobcats in 2020, with as many as seven to eight players vying for time in the offensive trenches.
And while the majority of the offensive line will be a feeling-out process, the Bobcats do enjoy the benefit of returning standout left tackle Landon Askins, who returns for his junior season. Askins has started virtually every game since his freshman season.
Jacob Durham, Brady Rose, Layton Kincaid, Justin Birdsong, Elijah Phillips and Amare Smith all could play roles in the team’s efforts up front this year.
“The offensive line lost a lot from last year, but we have a few pieces that could be stars in the making,” O’Connor said. “It may not be the smoothest process, but we are bringing the big guys along as quickly and consistently as we can. The sooner we can get those guys up front to gel, the better chance for success we have this year.”
The quarterback position is another area where an underclassman will take charge, but already has game experience.
Sophomore Riley Cardin made four appearances last season when All-Region performer Walker Dunn went down with injury. Cardin threw for 106 yards and a touchdown in backup duty, and will look to take the next step in 2020.
Cardin will have a few playmakers to rely on until he can fully develop, particularly in the form of All-Region junior running back Chaye McElroy. McElroy blossomed as a sophomore, running for 1,335 yards and 16 touchdowns. McElroy could take snaps directly at the “Bobcat” position, or he can also serve as a safety option for Cardin.
Other playmakers come in the form of wideouts Amarion Sizemore, a returning All-Region performer, Gage Gibson, Jakari Randolph and Jayden Abernathy.
Football newcomer J.C. Brown, a Bobcat basketball standout, will also join the receiving corps, giving the Bobcats a 6-foot-2 wideout.
“Our playmakers could be really special,” O’Connor said. “Chaye is just an outstanding tailback and this receiving corps might be one of the deepest we have had in a while. If those guys can provide Riley with enough tools to progress, this offense could get things going as the season rolls along.”
On special teams, Walker Belew returns after multiple seasons of experience at kicker, while the newcomer, Brown, will serve as punter.
Once again, the Bobcats are set to play a difficult schedule this fall, with seven opponents having made the playoffs a year ago.
In addition to Friday’s opener versus Lincoln County, the Bobcats will meet up with Hendersonville, Page, Marshall County, Green Hill and Tullahoma in non-region contests.
Region 5-AAA play will once again see powerhouses East Nashville, Stratford and Pearl Cohn on the schedule.
“We have another grueling schedule ahead of us this year,” O’Connor said. “But our goal every year is to get better week-by-week. Last season we started off slow and by the end of the year, we had a great deal of momentum. This obviously is a very unusual year, but our goals and our keys to success are the same as they always are. There is never a bad night to be at The Brickyard and we look forward to that first kickoff versus Lincoln County.”
Kickoff in Friday’s ballgame versus Lincoln County is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
