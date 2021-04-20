Bobcat baseball entered the week with their district title hopes still resting firmly in their own hands with a 4-2 12-AA record and two series remaining.
GCHS sits in second place behind 6-0 Nolensville and one game up on 3-3 Murfreesboro Central Magnet, who the Bobcats swept.
The Bobcats will need to win at least three of their final four district games to take the title, and are assured of first place with four wins.
GCHS was scheduled to travel to Marshall County April 19 before hosting the rival Tigers yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
GCHS 5
Community 4
Community gave the Bobcats all they could handle April 12, but an early season trend once again continued.
GCHS does not lose when Jake Cardin is on the mound.
Cardin was tested, allowing six hits and multiple walks in five innings, his shortest outing of the season. But while the star sophomore did not make it look as easy as usual, he made the necessary pitches to keep his team on top. Cardin allowed just one earned run and struck out seven batters, exiting the game with a 5-2 lead.
Tucker Toone came in to pick up the save, allowing two runs due in part to a pair of poor defensive plays that did not result in errors, but served to aid Community’s cause.
Toone induced ground balls to get out of the jams, though, as the Bobcats improved to 4-1 in district play.
Will Hargrove led his team at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance and team-high three RBIs. Coleman Siniard finished 2-for-3 with two runs. Clay Mitchell chipped in a 1-for-3 performance with two runs. Sawyer Phillips was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Cardin also contributed multiple base hits. He improved to 5-0 on the mound in five starts this year and still sports an ERA under one with approximately 12 strikeouts per seven innings pitched.
GCHS 9
Community 10
The Bobcats fell for only the second time this season in district play in a 10-9 loss to Community April 13.
Errors proved costly, resulting in a late inning rally for the Vikings, which trailed 9-7 entering the sixth. The Bobcats committed a total of six errors, and only half of Community’s 10 runs were earned.
Giles fell behind 4-2 entering the third when the Bobcats scored four runs of their own. Community answered with three runs the following inning in a back-and-forth affair that saw six lead changes over the course of the night. Trailing 7-6, the Bobcats scored three runs in the fifth to take their final lead of the night.
Community pulled within one in the sixth and picked up a walk-off win with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Riley Cardin got the start, allowing three hits and three earned runs in two innings, while striking out three. Will Hargrove entered in relief and pitched the final 4.2 innings, allowing five hits, only two earned runs and striking out five. GCHS outhit Community 10-8 in a game that featured 10 total errors.
Coleman Siniard led his team at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance including a double, two RBIs and two runs. Sawyer Phillips added a 2-for-4 performance with two runs. Hargrove was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Kamauri Turner finished 1-for-3 with two runs. Tucker Toone doubled with an RBI. Jack Harper chipped in an RBI as well. Jake Cardin and Clay Mitchell also scored runs.
The Bobcats went on to drop a pair of non-district games to close out the week against Lewis County and Fayetteville City.
