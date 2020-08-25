A combination of penalties, missed tackles and turnovers were too much to overcome as Giles County suffered a 20-13 defeat to Lincoln County Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
In a game that was there for the taking, the Bobcats (0-1) could not come up with the scoring plays or defensive stops down the stretch to grab the win versus the Falcons (1-0), who rode the hot hand of quarterback Parker Webb to victory.
With both teams playing their first opponent since late in 2019, emotions ran high from the opening kickoff, which saw the Falcons return the ball all the way to the 50-yard line before fumbling possession over to the Bobcats.
Giles County methodically marched down the field until a tipped pass from quarterback Riley Cardin was intercepted at the Falcon 10-yard line.
Both teams traded possessions throughout the first quarter, before the Falcons opened the scoring with 33 seconds left in the quarter.
Webb, a junior making his first start, scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night with a 33-yard scamper to put the visitors ahead, 7-0.
Giles County responded with a long scoring drive of their own, with junior rusher Chaye McElroy plunging into the end zone for a two-yard score.
Both teams had chances to put points on the board just before halftime, but Webb threw a pair of interceptions, including one as the first half expired, and the Bobcats saw a red zone opportunity fizzle out on fourth down.
Midway through the third quarter, McElroy took over for the Bobcats, rushing eight times for 80 yards and capping the drive with a six-yard score. The Bobcats missed the extra point, leaving the score at 13-7.
The fourth quarter is where the game turned on its head, as the Falcons marched down the field and punched in a fourth down conversion for a score from Webb. The Falcons converted the extra point to go ahead, 14-13.
The Bobcats put together a strong drive of their own but were snakebit, as McElroy fumbled the ball diving to break the plane of the end zone. The Falcons recovered in the end zone for a touchback.
On the ensuing drive, the Bobcats lost containment on Webb, who scampered 80 yards untouched on a quarterback keeper for his third rushing score of the night. Ahead by seven, the Falcons botched the extra point attempt and gave the Bobcats one final shot to now potentially tie the game.
As the Bobcats drove down the field, junior wide receiver Jayden Abernathy hauled in a crucial reception to put the Bobcats in Falcon territory, but was hit as he made the catch and fumbled possession back to the Falcons.
From there, the Falcons picked up two first downs and were able to run out the clock and secure the hard-fought victory.
The game was marred by penalties, with both teams picking up multiple personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Amidst the sloppy conditions, both teams combined for three turnovers, but ultimately the rushing attack of Webb was the key to victory for the Falcons.
“We played like Santa Claus out there tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “I say that meaning, we gave the game away. Too many missed tackles, too many penalties and some tough luck with turnovers cost us the game.”
McElroy finished with 25 carries for 170 yards and two scores.
Senior wide receiver J.C. Brown, making his Bobcat debut, finished with 40 rushing yards, including a 38-yard scamper in the fourth quarter that put the Bobcats near the red zone.
“There were some bright spots tonight,” O’Connor said. “Chaye did what Chaye does. Some of our younger talent got their first game experience tonight, and this was basically our first game versus an opponent of any type since the last game of last year. We have got a lot to clean up before we go into next week.”
Giles County heads to face Class 6A Hendersonville next week. The Commandos suffered a 42-10 defeat to powerhouse Oakland in their opening-week matchup.
