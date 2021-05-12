The Bobcat baseball team split the first two contests of the District 12-AA Tournament, bringing the club within one game of a region tournament berth.
GCHS baseball received a first round bye for finishing in second place in the regular season. The Bobcats defeated Marshall County 9-8 in the first game of the tournament before falling to Nolensville in the winner’s bracket. GCHS was scheduled to play rival Marshall County once again in the loser’s bracket final yesterday (Tuesday) with a spot in the region tournament and a district championship rematch with Nolensville on the line.
Results from the contest were not available as of press time.
GCHS 9
Marshall County 8
Jake Cardin picked up his eighth win of the year, but the Tigers did not make it easy, scoring six unearned runs off five Bobcat errors Friday.
Coleman Siniard opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first, and Cooper Hlubb added a two-run single in the early going. The Bobcats led 6-0 after two innings and looked well on their way to a clean victory with their ace on the mound. Marshall pulled within 6-4 on four unearned runs, but the Bobcats extended the lead back to 9-4 with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Cardin finished the night with six innings on the mound, allowing five hits, no earned runs and striking out 10. In the top of the seventh, reliever Clay Mitchell allowed two earned runs and two unearned runs due to more defensive inconsistency by his team, and Will Hargrove came in to record the final three outs and pick up the save with a pair of strikeouts.
Hlubb led his team at the plate with a 3-for-3 afternoon including a double, four RBIs and a run. Tucker Toone was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Mitchell finished 3-for-4 with a run. Siniard was 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run. Jake Cardin was 2-for-4 with two runs. Riley Cardin finished 1-for-3 with two runs. Sawyer Phillips was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. Hargrove added a 1-for-3 performance with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.
GCHS 3
Nolensville 4
The Bobcats nearly knocked off Nolensville for a second time this year, but a walk-off Knights victory meant Giles needed one more win to advanced to regions.
GCHS fell behind 1-0 in the first but scored three runs in the top of the third to pull ahead. In a low scoring contest, the Bobcats maintained the lead all the way to the seventh behind a strong performance by Sawyer Phillips on the mound. Phillips allowed only one run in his first six innings on the mound, but Nolensville caught up in the final at-bat.
With two outs and the winning runs on base, Phillips was relieved by Tucker Toone, and the Bobcats fell 4-3.
Phillips pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs and striking out five. Jake Cardin was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Clay Mitchell finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. Toone was 1-for-3 with a run. Coleman Siniard added a 1-for-4 performance with an RBI. Kamauri Turner also walked and scored.
