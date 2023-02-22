Perhaps best known for its offensive prowess, Giles County delivered its best defensive performance of the season in a 45-30 victory versus Loretto Tuesday in the District 10-AA title game.
The win gave the Bobcats (20-8) their first district tournament crown since the 2008 season. GCHS also won the regular season after posting a perfect 8-0 record in league play.
"I thought it was our best defensive and rebounding effort of the year so far," Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said. "This was a complete team effort on the defensive end. I am so proud of the way our guys have continued to buy in and keep battling all season long."
Scoring was at a premium in the contest from the jump, with Loretto holding a 5-0 lead just over halfway through the first quarter. Giles County eventually found its offensive stride and went on a 9-0 run to claw ahead for the first time.
Loretto answered with a late bucket to end the first quarter with GCHS ahead 9-8.
The second quarter is where the Bobcats built their first real separation of the contest behind a pair of 3-point plays.
Senior guard Jake Cardin slashed to the rim, converted a difficult shot and then added a free throw at the line. Fellow senior Jack Harper swished home a shot from downtown just moments later — his second of the half — and the Giles offense appeared to finally start clicking.
The Bobcats led 22-15 at half, but the lead felt oddly smaller thanks to foul trouble for three Bobcat starters.
Junior guard Kamauri Turner, junior forward Jaceion Coffey and Harper all accumulated three fouls early in the second half.
And, despite being up 12 early in the third, the Bobcat lead felt in danger with three backups on the court.
But strong minutes from sophomore Kareem Bryant, senior forward Matt King and senior guard Dra Daly allowed the Bobcats to keep the Mustangs at bay.
Bryant in particular did a great job of locking down defensively, rebounding and then facilitating the offense as Giles whittled down the clock until such time that its starters could return.
"Kamauri and Kareem provided us with great energy," Campbell said. "Matt and Dra came into the game when we needed them in the third and fourth quarters and provided great ball handling and defense to help us extend the lead down the stretch."
GCHS led 31-19 after three.
Loretto big man Kasen Buie also was plagued with foul trouble and had to sit for several stretches of the second half before he eventually fouled out early in the fourth quarter.
With one of Loretto’s main offensive weapons now sidelined, the Bobcats continued to apply suffocating pressure on the LHS attack and eventually secure the win.
Turner led GCHS with 12 points. Cardin added 11 while Coffey tossed in 10. Harper finished with 8 points.
Senior starter Clay Mitchell, who had three steals in the first half, added 3 points. Bryant finished with a single free throw.
Loretto’s Mason Tidwell scored 20 his last time out versus GCHS, but was held to just 10 Tuesday night.
Buie finished with 5 points on the night.
The Bobcats have now won 14 straight games, matching their longest win streak since 2013.
GCHS will look for its 15 in a row this Saturday when it hosts Harpeth (14-14) in the Region 5-AA quarterfinals.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.