Perhaps best known for its offensive prowess, Giles County delivered its best defensive performance of the season in a 45-30 victory versus Loretto Tuesday in the District 10-AA title game.

The win gave the Bobcats (20-8) their first district tournament crown since the 2008 season. GCHS also won the regular season after posting a perfect 8-0 record in league play.

DSC_0583 web.jpg

Kamauri Turner rises for a jumper early in the second quarter of last night's contest.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0609 web.jpg

Jack Harper drives along the perimeter during last night's District 10-AA title game.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0611 web.jpg

Kareem Bryant looks to dish a pass during the second quarter in last night's championship game.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

