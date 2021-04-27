Austin Schrengost’s third homer of the week gave RHS an early lead, but the Bobcats capped the night with 12-straight runs to win 12-2 in five innings.
The game was the first of two to be played between the inner-county rivals with the second scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at 2 p.m. The Raiders will host game two after the teams first met at Sam Davis Park.
Schrengost’s two run-shot gave Richland a 2-0 lead, scoring Jase Derryberry who had singled. GCHS starter Will Hargrove walked the bases loaded in the first, but two strikeouts helped the senior navigate his way out of the jam. Hargrove pitched a scoreless second and third to pick up the win with three innings, three hits allowed and three strikeouts. Sawyer Phillips and Tucker Toone each struck out one batter to combine for a scoreless fourth, and Cru Thorne struck out two in a shutout fifth inning to cap the day.
After Bryce Miller threw a scoreless first for the Raiders, the Bobcats bounced back for four runs in the second including three-straight RBIs from Toone, Jake Cardin and Clay Mitchell. Cardin added a second RBI in the third as his team pushed its lead to 6-2. GCHS saved its best frame for the fourth when the team scored six runs including a bases-clearing double off the bat of Coleman Siniard which netted the senior three RBIs. Aiken Waldran and Landon Johnson pitched in relief for RHS.
For the Bobcats, Siniard finished 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and a game-high five RBIs. Jake Cardin was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Mitchell was 2-for-3 with a walk two RBIs and a run. Kamauri Turner walked twice and scored two runs. Cooper Hlubb and Riley Cardin were both 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs each. Toone was 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.
For RHS, Schrengost was 1-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run. Derryberry finished 2-for-3 with a run.
