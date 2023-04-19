IMG_5610 web.jpg

Giles County’s Patrick Holt and Richland’s Luke Eslick fight for possession along the sideline during last week’s rivalry matchup.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Giles County scored five goals in the first half versus Richland and both teams rotated almost their entire squad in a 9-2 GCHS win at the Raider Soccer Field April 12.

In a rivalry matchup that had already been postponed twice, the Bobcats (5-3) and Raiders (1-3) finally took to the pitch for a high-profile non-district clash.

Tags

Load comments