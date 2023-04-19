Giles County scored five goals in the first half versus Richland and both teams rotated almost their entire squad in a 9-2 GCHS win at the Raider Soccer Field April 12.
In a rivalry matchup that had already been postponed twice, the Bobcats (5-3) and Raiders (1-3) finally took to the pitch for a high-profile non-district clash.
The contest took a turn in favor of the Bobcats in the very first minute when Carter Britton delivered a corner kick to the back post for Cooper White to steer home and put GCHS ahead just 42 seconds into the match.
The next few minutes went back and forth and Richland very nearly drew level when a sequence near goal saw Bobcat keeper Sam Harwell scramble to keep a Raider attempt out of the back of the net.
Moments later, the Bobcats tightened their grip on the contest when Christian Sentz buried the first of three goals on the night. Sentz rifled a shot from distance that Raider keeper AJ Bates knocked down, but officials deemed the ball crossed the goal line to put GCHS ahead 2-0.
The Bobcats added two more goals — one from Esteban Rangle and another from Jose Ramirez — to push their lead to 4-0 late in the first half.
Richland continued to fight, however, and forward Jaiden Parris drew a foul in the box with just over four minutes left in the half and buried his corresponding penalty kick to trim the deficit to just 4-1.
The deficit would remain three for just moments, however, as Ramirez buried his second goal of the first half with 3:03 remaining to give GCHS a 5-1 halftime advantage.
As the second half began, both teams began to rotate outfield players and even goalkeepers.
In addition to the score, the rotation was a measure of self-preservation for the two clubs as both squads played contests earlier in the week and still had important district matchups to follow.
Sentz bagged his second and third goals of the night in the second half while Rangle added his second of the evening. Bobcat defender Chase Cardin rotated up top near the end of the contest and rifled home a late goal.
Daniel Hewitt buried a chance for the Raiders in the closing moments to push the score to 9-2.
Rangle was perhaps the man of the match for GCHS as he scored twice and assisted on three goals. Ramirez, Britton, Cardin and Talan Pierce also had assists for the Bobcats.
Harwell and Landon Hulls combined for the victory in net for GCHS with the former playing just under an hour before the latter came on for the final 30-plus minutes.
Despite surrendering several goals, Bates was tremendous at times in net for the Raiders. The freshman made five key saves to help keep RHS in the contest early.
Jesse Hood relieved Bates in net for the second half and made several saves for the Raiders.
Last week’s match was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
