Despite missing two of its top playmakers, Giles County found the endzone early and often en route to a 42-0 victory in its regular-season finale last Thursday versus Cannon County.

The Bobcats (7-3, 4-0 Region 4-AAA) locked up their second-straight region championship with the shutout victory versus the Lions (4-6, 2-2). 

Giles County defenders Korey Pounall (94) and Bryson Gordon (42) combine to make a tackle during last Thursday’s win versus Cannon County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
GCHS playmaker Kamauri Turner races toward the endzone during the first half of last Thursday’s Bobcat win. Turner had four rushing touchdowns and hauled in a receiving score in the 42-0 victory.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

