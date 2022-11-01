Despite missing two of its top playmakers, Giles County found the endzone early and often en route to a 42-0 victory in its regular-season finale last Thursday versus Cannon County.
The Bobcats (7-3, 4-0 Region 4-AAA) locked up their second-straight region championship with the shutout victory versus the Lions (4-6, 2-2).
The win formally locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Class 3A playoffs for the Bobcats, which begin this Friday, Nov. 4.
GCHS entered the game without offensive and defensive standouts X’Zorion Randolph and Tyrick Brown due to injuries sustained a week prior.
With its top rusher in Randolph sidelined, the Bobcats turned to an entirely new offensive scheme, with backup quarterback Reed Owens taking the reins at the signal-caller position and regular quarterback Kamauri Turner shifting to running back and wide receiver.
The opening drive did not fare well as the Bobcats went three-and-out and punted the ball to the Lions.
But after the defense forced a three-and-out of its own, the Bobcats took over at their own 39 and drove 61 yards in just five plays, scoring on a 19-yard sweep from Turner.
The touchdown would be the first of five on the night for Turner, who ended with 103 yards receiving, 65 yards rushing and 63 yards passing for 231 yards of total offense.
Ahead 7-0, the Bobcat offense continued to find its stride as the game continued, scoring on its next two drives, building a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter.
Cannon County’s offense, meanwhile, never found a rhythm and turned the ball over twice in the first half — once on a failed fourth down attempt at midfield and the other via a Trey Ballentine interception.
Giles County had a final chance to put points on the board in the first half with Turner rotating to quarterback, but Chase Cardin’s long field-goal attempt sailed wide.
It was more of the same in the second half, with the Bobcat defense getting quick stops and the offense putting touchdowns on the board.
Owens connected with Turner midway through the frame on a 50-yard touchdown pass for the senior’s first-ever passing touchdown.
Turner added another rushing score — his final of the night — on a 29-yard scamper late in the period that pushed the score to 35-0 at the end of the third.
With a running clock in effect in the fourth quarter, the Bobcats began to rotate in their backup position players, including Ballentine at running back.
Ballentine showed great burst in just three carries, including a 38-yard jaunt to the endzone that capped the scoring for the Bobcats.
“I thought this was a really good way to end our regular season,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Our defense played lights out the entire ballgame and our offense really took some good strides even without X’Zorion in the lineup. We are glad to repeat as region champs and are excited to get into the grind of the playoffs.”
Making his second start of the season, Owens played virtually a flawless ballgame at quarterback for the Bobcats.
The senior was a perfect 12-of-12 passing for 189 yards with the aforementioned touchdown and did not throw an interception. Owens orchestrated the Bobcat offense often times as the lone player in the backfield, with GCHS shifting to a five wide receiver package for much of the night.
Owens did well spreading the ball around for the Bobcats, connecting with six different receivers in three quarters of work.
“Reed made some really good throws tonight and our playmakers did a good job of getting into the endzone,” O’Connor said. “We knew he was capable of leading the offense like that, but he is so vital for us defensively that we have been hesitant to kind of turn him loose at quarterback. I was very proud of the way the offense executed as a whole tonight.”
Turner’s five touchdowns pushed the junior to 26 total scores on the year. The receiving touchdown in the third quarter marked his first-ever receiving score. With the 65 rushing yards, Turner has now amassed 941 yards on the ground this season.
Tre’von Dangerfield was the second-leading receiver on the night, hauling in four catches for 68 yards. Dangerfield also notched an interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Ethan Ehrhardt brought down three balls for 43 yards. Dre Daly, Bryson Gordon and Dylan Williams also hauled in passes for the Bobcats.
Defensively, the Bobcats held the Lions offense to just 132 yards on the night.
Junior defensive end Elijah Phillips continued to wreak havoc up front for the Bobcat defense, making 11 solo tackles and notching his team-best eighth sack of the season.
Sophomore Dakota Jackson also had a big night for the Bobcats, accounting for six total tackles at the safety position.
In addition to his quarterback play, Owens made two solo tackles and broke up two passes on the night.
CCHS quarterback Kolby Miller completed 6-of-11 passes for 55 yards. Running back Camran Carr ran for 52 yards, but needed 20 carries to do it.
“I thought our defense played about as well as they could,” O’Connor said. “We had good games across our defensive line, our linebackers played well and our secondary was strong. This was our first shutout of the season and our kids were very proud to hold Cannon County out of the endzone.”
The shutout was the first regular-season home shutout for GCHS since it blanked Millington 29-0 in 2020.
With the win, the Bobcats earned homefield advantage throughout the playoff season, beginning with a matchup this Friday versus Brainerd (5-5).
After starting the year 1-4, the Panthers won four of their last five ballgames, including a 36-24 victory versus Signal Mountain last Friday, to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed in Region 3-AAA.
The contest will mark the second time in the last decade the Bobcats and Panthers have met in the postseason, with GCHS claiming a 20-12 win at Sam Davis Park in 2011.
Kickoff in Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.