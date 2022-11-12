On a night where its offense was not at its most efficient, Giles County relied on its defense to make big plays en route to a 21-0 victory versus visiting Loudon in the second round of the Class AAA playoffs Friday.

The game was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live; listen to the relay at https://mixlr.com/pcl-gchs/showreel/gchs-football-vs-loudon-111122.

