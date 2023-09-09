Giles County’s Kamauri Turner spent his first three weeks of the season terrorizing defenses with his playmaking abilities as a wide receiver.
Turns out, he’s a menace at quarterback, too.
The senior ran for 200 yards and two touchdowns and threw for another — all in the first half — as the Bobcats cruised to a 42-7 win versus Lawrence County Friday night at Hendrix Staggs Stadium in the 2023 edition of the Cowbell Game.
After seeing a few situational snaps at quarterback in last week’s win versus Fayetteville, Turner drew the starting nod Friday night and orchestrated five first-half scoring drives as the Bobcats (2-2) built up a 35-7 lead at the break.
The decision to start Turner over junior Johnny Jackson was purely based on looks the Bobcats liked on tape ahead of Friday’s matchup versus their longtime rivals, Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said.
“Our offensive coordinator Bryce Wallace and our offensive line coach John Kirk saw some things that they thought might be effective versus Lawrence County. And Kamauri is the ultimate plug-and-play guy. He was our quarterback last year and he is so familiar with the offense. We had only intended to use him in that role situationally, but he just kept making good reads and big plays that we just rode the hot hand.”
GCHS cranked up the offensive pressure from the start, scoring after recovering a Wildcat fumble at the LCHS 34.
Senior running back X’Zorion Randolph, who had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score in the first half, bulldozed his way into the end zone at the 7:34 mark of the first quarter to give the Bobcats an early lead.
LCHS responded with its lone touchdown of the night just one play later when junior running back Ian Clayton popped loose on an 80-yard jaunt down the sideline to tie the contest at 7-7.
GCHS returned the favor in short order with Turner bursting around the right edge and galloping 55 yards untouched for his first score of the night to begin put GCHS ahead for the rest of the night at 14-7.
Randolph added his second score of the night on another short touchdown late in the first quarter as GCHS led 21-7 after one.
The Bobcats forced a quick punt and produced their longest drive of the night, marching 75 yards in nine plays. Facing third-and-goal from the 20 after a penalty, Turner wiggled out of the pocket and dumped a pass to Randolph, who whizzed past three defenders for a score.
Sensing the need to keep pace with the Bobcats offensively, the normally run-heavy based Wildcat offense began to morph into more of a quick-pass attack.
But the Bobcat defense made stops to keep LCHS behind the chains and eventually got through with their pressure as they recorded four first-half sacks.
Turner capped the first-half scoring with a 40-yard burst right up the middle to cap a masterful offensive performance. The senior ended the night with 13 carries for exactly 200 yards.
Jackson, who had dazzled in his own right at quarterback through the first three weeks, rumbled for a 53-yard keeper touchdown on the second play of the third quarter to cap the scoring and invoke a running clock.
Defensively, Amare Smith and Dallas Buckner recovered fumbles for the Bobcats. Buckner also had a first-quarter sack. Defensive teammates Jesse Murray and CJ Mazyck also had sacks for GCHS.
Cornerback Marcus Sandifer had a strong all-around performance for GCHS as the senior recorded a sack, broke up two LCHS pass attempts and made several key solo tackles.
The win gave the historic Cowbell Game trophy back to the Bobcats, who were forced to forfeit their 2018 on-field victory versus the Wildcats due to TSSAA sanctions after playing an ineligible player.
“This is one of the great rivalries in all of high school football in this state,” O’Connor said. “Outside of making a really deep run in the playoffs, this is the game that everyone in the community talks about and that former players still reminisce on. Lawrence County did some things well tonight, but I am just really proud of the way our guys stepped up and played for each other.”
Giles County is off next Friday before hosting Lincoln County on Sept. 22.
