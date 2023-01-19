The Giles County boys’ basketball team swished home 14 3-pointers to cruise to a 78-58 victory versus Lewis County inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium last Friday.
The win was a fourth straight for the Bobcats (10-8, 1-0) who opened up their District 10-AA portion of the schedule in style.
The game was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be listened to by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The Bobcats got the sharp-shooting night underway early, burying six triples in the very first quarter. Senior guard Clay Mitchell had the hot hand in the first, swishing home three 3-pointers as GCHS led 26-11.
The second quarter was wildly entertaining with both teams pushing the tempo, but Giles County continued to find its offensive rhythm and held a 46-32 lead at the break.
GCHS buried 10 total triples in the first half.
Despite a scrappy effort from the Panthers (7-10, 1-1), the third quarter is where the Bobcats opened the game up for good.
GCHS outscored LCHS 27-12 in the frame to hold a 77-44 lead at the end of the third.
The fourth saw both teams mix in many of their backup players, with Giles County emptying its bench midway through the frame.
Nine Bobcats finished in the scoring column, with all but one starter finishing in double-figures.
Big man Jaceion Coffey led the scoring onslaught with 18 points. Jake Cardin added 15, highlighted by a second-quarter bucket that saw the senior eclipse 1,000 career points.
Kamauri Turner and Mitchell finished with 11 and 10, respectively while Jack Harper added 9.
Backup forward Matt King caught fire in the second quarter and buried two 3-pointers to finish with 7 points on the night.
Dre Daly, Malachi Brown and Latarious Brewer scored 3, 3 and 2 points each.
The 78 points marked a season high for the Bobcats, who have now won four straight for the first time since Feb. 2017.
“We came out and played well and limited Lewis County to just one shot with our rebounding,” Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said. “That allowed us to get out in transition and get some easy buckets and open up some space along the perimeter. Overall, it was a very good team effort on both ends of the court.”
The Bobcats have two big matchups in 10-AA play this week, beginning with a Tuesday night visit to Loretto. The Mustangs (13-6, 2-0) swept the regular-season series last season.
GCHS will then host Summertown Friday night inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
