Jaceion Floater.jpg

Jaceion Coffey rises for a layup in the first half of last Friday's Bobcat win versus Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County boys’ basketball team swished home 14 3-pointers to cruise to a 78-58 victory versus Lewis County inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium last Friday.

The win was a fourth straight for the Bobcats (10-8, 1-0) who opened up their District 10-AA portion of the schedule in style.

Matt King Jumper.jpg

Matt King hoists a 3-point attempt in last Friday's Bobcat win versus Lewis County.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments