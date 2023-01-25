Jaceion Coffey Layup web.jpg

Jaceion Coffey takes off for a layup in the second half of Giles County’s win at Loretto Jan. 17.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Giles County boys’ basketball team buried 15 3-pointers and scored a new season-high in an 89-61 victory versus District 10-AA rival Summertown last Friday inside the Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.

The win was a sixth-straight for the Bobcats (12-8, 3-0) marking the first time the program has won six consecutive games since they rattled off seven in a row to begin the 2016-17 campaign.

Jake Cardin Leaner web.jpg

Jake Cardin skies to the hoop in the second half of Giles County’s win at Loretto Jan. 17.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments