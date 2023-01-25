The Giles County boys’ basketball team buried 15 3-pointers and scored a new season-high in an 89-61 victory versus District 10-AA rival Summertown last Friday inside the Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The win was a sixth-straight for the Bobcats (12-8, 3-0) marking the first time the program has won six consecutive games since they rattled off seven in a row to begin the 2016-17 campaign.
The 89 points were the most in a GCHS win since a 92-45 victory versus Marshall County Jan. 17, 2006.
The victory capped a strong week for GCHS, which picked up an impressive road win at defending league champ Loretto Jan. 17.
Both GCHS ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on-demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The wins concluded the first half of the 10-AA schedule for GCHS.
The Bobcats returned to action yesterday at Mt. Pleasant and will host Spring Hill in a Thursday non-district showdown.
GCHS 89
Summertown 61
Giles County found its shooting stroke from the opening tip and never looked back in the runaway victory.
GCHS set the tone from the jump as they won the tip and immediately swished home the first of seven 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Three Bobcats nearly broke into double figures in the first quarter as Jaceion Coffey, Kamauri Turner and Jake Cardin finished the period with 9, 8 and 7 points each.
Summertown was dazed by the dazzling GCHS start as the Bobcats led 35-15 after the first period of play.
The Bobcats did not slow down much in the second frame, pouring in 25 points to take a 60-33 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter was an unusual one, however, as Summertown came out and took advantage of poor Bobcat defense and whittled the 27-point halftime deficit down to just 12 late in the quarter.
The Bobcat offense mustered just 6 points in the third, but appeared to survive the Eagle onslaught and still held a 66-52 lead after three periods of play.
Perhaps gassed from their own third-quarter barrage, the Eagles began to crumble in the fourth quarter as GCHS once again found its rhythm and eventually ballooned the lead back up to nearly 30 points to preserve the win.
Coffey and Harper finished with 19 and 18 respectively, while the Bobcats canned a season-high 15 triples in the win. Cardin added 14 and Turner finished with 12.
In all, 10 Bobcats found their way on to the scoresheet in the lopsided victory.
Sophomore sensation Grayson Burleson poured in 31 for Summertown and brother Kurt Burleson added 13, but no other Eagle finished with more than 7.
Giles County 67
Loretto 59
In the midst of a season of new life and energy, the Bobcats picked up perhaps their most impressive win of the season as they went on the road to defeat the defending 10-AA champs Jan. 17.
The game got off to a slow start, with the two teams combining for just 5 points for nearly the first four minutes of play.
But the offenses came to life in a hurry and GCHS found itself leading 14-10 after the first.
The second quarter was another back-and-forth affair but Giles County managed to maintain its distance on the Mustangs and led 28-22 at the half.
The third quarter broke decidedly in GCHS’ favor as they poured in 22 points to take a 50-30 lead into the fourth.
Junior big man Jaceion Coffey delivered one of the highlights of the season in the third, stuffing home a fast break dunk over a Loretto defender.
As their lead ballooned to as many as 22 in the early fourth quarter, GCHS appeared poised to run away with a commanding victory.
But a technical foul against Kamauri Turner shifted momentum back in Loretto’s favor and the Mustangs chipped away at the large deficit.
GCHS appeared somewhat flustered down the stretch, but made just enough plays and swished home seven fourth-quarter free throws to preserve the victory.
Senior point guard Jake Cardin posted a game-high 23 points to lead GCHS. Fellow senior Jack Harper and Coffey added 15 apiece. Turner finished the night with 11.
Loretto guard Mason Tidwell had 20 points in the losing effort.
The win marked a measure of revenge for the Bobcats, who lost three times to the Mustangs last season and had not won a game in “The Barn” since 2014.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.