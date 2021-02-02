The Bobcats are winless no more after taking down Forrest 68-62 at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium Jan. 26.
The Giles County boys (1-11, 1-5) had their fair share of close contests in the early season with a pair of close district losses to Nolensville and Marshall County, the two district leaders.
The Bobcats finally broke through on their home floor and have three more district home matchups to improve in the win column entering this week.
GCHS was scheduled to host Marshall County yesterday (Tuesday) in a rematch of a double overtime thriller in Lewisburg earlier this season. The Bobcats will then close the week with a home date against Murfreesboro Central Magnet.
GCHS 58
Community 75
Jackson Bailey and Stratton Lovvorn combined for 56 points to lead Community over GCHS in Unionville Jan. 22.
Bailey poured in nine baskets as well as finishing 11-of-14 from the free throw line for a game-high 30 points. Lovvorn was not far behind, finishing with 11 made baskets and four shots from beyond the arc for 26 points.
The Bobcats burst out of the gates with 23 points in an electric first quarter to lead by five after eight minutes. However, the team cooled over the final three frames, falling behind 41-31 at halftime and failing to make up the deficit.
J.C. Brown scored a team-high 16 followed by 11 from Jake Cardin. Matt King chipped in 10. Jack Harper finished with eight points. Clay Mitchell contributed five. Jaceion Coffey scored four. Carter Kelley and Joe Dangerfield each scored two.
GCHS 69
Forrest 62
The Bobcats’ performance at the line helped them close out their first victory of the season with an 11-of-16 performance in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
GCHS outscored its opponent in each of the first three quarters with a well-rounded scoring effort. The Bobcats drew fouls early to force Forrest into difficult defensive positions with multiple key Rocket players having to sit for extended periods.
The Bobcats’ best quarter of the night came in the third when J.C. Brown, Jack Harper and Matt King all knocked down 3-point baskets and led to a 22-point period to push the lead to eight heading into the final quarter.
Brown scored a team-high 19 points. King added 16. Jake Cardin scored 14. Harper contributed nine, all in the latter half. Jaceion Coffey finished with five. Carter Kelley scored three. Joe Dangerfield added two. Kamauri Turner contributed one point.
Walker Herring led all scorers with 21 points for Forrest. Andrew Timmons chipped in 18.
