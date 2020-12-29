Bridgeforth defeated Minor Hill 51-21 on the road behind 14 points from Aiden Starks and 12 points from Kareem Bryant.
Minor Hill’s Kam Wilburn was the team’s leading scorer with eight points.
Starks got off to a hot start, scoring the first basket of the game then converting a four-point play later in the first quarter. He scored eight of his 14 in the first quarter.
Bridgeforth nearly made it through the first quarter without allowing a bucket, as the team started on a 17-0 run before Wilburn made a layup for Minor Hill.
The score was 19-2 with a quarter down, but Minor Hill came out more competitive in the second. The Wildcats went on a 10-2 run of their own behind five second quarter points from Wyatt Bolton, making the score 21-12.
Minor Hill’s shooting then cooled off, and Bryant sparked a 12-0 BMS run into the half. The score was 33-12 in Bridgeforth’s favor with two quarters to play.
Bridgeforth widened its margin in third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 12-3 behind Starks and Bryant continuing their respective stellar performances.
The score was 45-15 after three quarters.
Both teams scored six points in the final quarter with the game already well in-hand for BMS. The final score was 51-21.
Bridgeforth’s top scorers included Starks (14), Bryant (12), D.J. Gardner (6), and Marcus Beets (5).
Minor Hill’s scoring leaders were Wilburn (8), Bolton (6), and Jacob Bridges (6).
