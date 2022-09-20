Giles County had a few first-half miscues, but was able to still cruise to a 50-8 region victory at Community last Friday.

In their first-ever trip to Unionville, the Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 Region 4-AAA) scored three times in the first half and tacked on four more touchdowns in the second for the lopsided victory.

IMG_3577 web.jpg

Bobcat defenders Korey Pounall (94) and Jesse Murrey (82) combine for a tackle in GCHS’ ballgame at Nolensville earlier this season. The Bobcat defense held Community to just eight points in a 50-8 victory last Friday.  Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

