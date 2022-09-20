Giles County had a few first-half miscues, but was able to still cruise to a 50-8 region victory at Community last Friday.
In their first-ever trip to Unionville, the Bobcats (4-1, 2-0 Region 4-AAA) scored three times in the first half and tacked on four more touchdowns in the second for the lopsided victory.
Despite the 42-point margin, the Bobcats did not play their best football at times, turning the ball over twice near the red zone in the first half. The Giles County defense also lost containment on a late Community drive in the first half, leading to the home team’s lone points of the night.
“Tonight was a very workman like effort from our team,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We had a couple of miscues there in the second quarter, but I was pretty pleased with the way we took care of business the rest of the way. But those mistakes have got to get cleaned up as we get deeper and deeper into the schedule.”
The Bobcat defense set the tone early, forcing the Vikings (1-3, 0-1) into an early three-and-out. The Viking special teams unit botched its snap, which allowed defensive tackle Omar Randolph to force a fumble that defensive end Jesse Murrey scooped and scored for the opening touchdown.
Ahead 7-0, the Bobcat defense forced another quick stop and the Vikings punt traveled just 11 yards, giving GCHS its first offensive possession at the Community 38.
The Bobcats scored in just three plays, with quarterback Kamauri Turner rushing for 31 yards on the opening snap and scoring on a one-yard keeper two plays later. The Bobcats converted a two-point conversion to push their lead to 15-0 with 1:40 left in the opening quarter.
The GCHS defense stood tall on a fourth-down Community attempt near midfield, giving the Bobcats the ball at their own 47.
Giles County swiftly moved downfield, but were stifled on their own fourth-down attempt at the Community 26-yard line.
Defensive end Elijah Phillips stole the show on the next drive, sacking the Community quarterback on fourth down back at his own 30, but the Bobcats drive ended with Turner’s screen pass being intercepted by a Community defensive lineman.
With Community struggling to move the ball, the Bobcat offense returned to the field with 4:08 left in the first half and drove just under 40 yards for its third score. Turner found daylight on the left side of the field and wiggled his way into the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown.
The Vikings caught the Bobcat defense out of position on their ensuing drive when quarterback Cole Crockett uncorked a 49-yard bomb to wideout Maki Fleming, who landed at the Bobcat one-yard line.
Out of timeouts, the Vikings were thrust into a must-score situation at the Bobcat goal line and broke free on a quarterback keeper for its lone touchdown. The two-point try was also converted, pushing the score to 22-8 at halftime.
Giles County recovered an onside kick to begin the second half and scored in just four plays, with Turner popping free for his third rushing touchdown of the night.
Ahead 29-8, the Bobcat defense continued to stymie a depleted Viking attack, giving the Bobcats the ball at their own 43.
Turner could not find his passing rhythm for much of the night, but converted a 25-yard wide receiver screen to Ethan Ehrhardt that put GCHS near the goal line.
Defensive tackle turned fullback Omar Randolph took a handoff at the Community three-yard line and bulldozed his way into the end zone to push the lead to 36-8 midway through the third.
Running back X’Zorion Randolph was limited for much of the night, but busted loose for a 63-yard touchdown to put the game
on ice.
The Bobcats pulled their starters for the remainder of the contest, with backup quarterback Maddox Goode converting a quarterback sneak at the goal line for the final Bobcat touchdown of the night.
“I know we are a bit disappointed with some of the execution tonight, but all in all this was a good region win for our guys,” O’Connor said. “We had a really tough road game last Friday at Franklin County and another big one coming up versus Page. It would have been easy to overlook Community tonight, but our guys made the plays to put the game away.”
Turner finished with 153 yards in just eight carries on the ground and added three rushing scores. The junior finished just 3-of-9 passing for 38 yards and one interception.
X’Zorion Randolph finished the contest with 95 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Defensively, the Bobcats had six tackles for loss on the night, two of which came in the form of sacks from Phillips.
Sophomore linebacker Caleb Oates led the team in tackles, making 10 total stops on the night. Senior defensive back Trey Ballentine had nine tackles and linebacker Jack Stafford added eight more.
“Our defense played another really strong ballgame,” O’Connor said. “They put Community in some bad spots early and kept the pressure up all night. That led to some short fields and gave our offense the chances to put up points in a hurry. And honestly it started up front. We had a good surge up front and were able to get home to the quarterback a lot of times tonight.”
The Bobcats now jump back out of region play this Friday when they host Class 5A powerhouse Page. The Patriots (5-0) pulled away from Franklin County 36-14 last Friday.
Giles County holds a narrow edge in the all-time rivalry, with AHSFHS.org citing a 19-14 record, but Page has won the last five meetings. Last season’s matchup in Rudderville was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
Kickoff in this Friday’s contest is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
