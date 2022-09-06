Giles County scored early and often enroute to a 51-20 victory versus Grundy County in its Region 4-AAA opener last Friday night at Sam Davis Park.

Last Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”

Bobcat wideout Ethan Ehrhardt breaks free for what became a 65-yard score midway through the first quarter of last Friday’s victory.  Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen
Bobcat quarterback Kamauri Turner fires a pass downfield in the second quarter of last Friday’s Bobcat win. Turner had two touchdown throws and added another on the ground in the lopsided contest.  Bryce Hagan / Pulaski Citizen

