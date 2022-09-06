Giles County scored early and often enroute to a 51-20 victory versus Grundy County in its Region 4-AAA opener last Friday night at Sam Davis Park.
Last Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
After a round of severe weather delayed kickoff by 30 minutes, the Bobcats (2-1, 1-0 4-AAA) made quick work of their opponents, scoring 30 points in the first quarter and racking up a 44-6 halftime lead.
The Bobcats deployed their backup units for the entirety of the second half, getting the younger members of the roster minutes during a running-clock situation.
Giles County won the toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. They recovered a squib kick at their own 40 and marched 60 yards in just four plays and 48 seconds for the game’s opening score.
Junior running back X’Zorion Randolph finished the drive in style, breaking free for a 41-yard score. Randolph would go on to add two more rushing touchdowns before the night was over.
After a three-and-out defensive stop, the Bobcats second drive of the night ended with a turnover as quarterback Reed Owens screen pass attempt was intercepted by a Grundy County defensive lineman.
Another three-and-out gave the Bobcats the ball back quickly, however, and this time they cashed in for their second score.
Kamauri Turner returned to quarterback and fired a pass to Ethan Ehrhardt, with the receiver breaking free down the left sideline untouched for a 65-yard touchdown on just the second play of the drive.
The Bobcat defense continued to apply pressure, forcing the opposition into a third-and-long near its own goal line. Bobcat linebacker Jack Stafford came free on a blitz from the left and sacked Grundy County’s Javon Brown in the end zone for a safety that pushed GCHS’s lead to 16-0.
After the safety punt gave the Bobcats the ball in excellent field position, the Bobcats scored once more in short order. Randolph reeled off a 32-yard rush down the sideline and nearly scored himself before being pushed out at the six-yard line. That allowed Turner to run the next play in on a keeper for the Bobcat score.
The Bobcats forced another punt and Randolph did the work all himself this time, rumbling in from 31 yards out for the touchdown to push the lead to 30-0.
GCHS lost containment on the ensuing kickoff, however, and Grundy County broke free for a return to the Bobcat nine-yard line. The Bobcats dug deep, but could not hold serve as Grundy County notched its first score of the ballgame, trimming the lead to 30-6 at the end of the first.
Giles County continued to pour on the offensive pressure, adding Randolph’s final rushing touchdown of the night to push the lead to 37-6 midway through the quarter.
Turner threw his second touchdown of the night to cap the scoring in the first half, finding sophomore wideout DJ Gardner in the back corner of the end zone to push the edge to 44-6 at halftime.
From there, the backups came on for Giles County, with Grundy County finding the endzone after a Bobcat fumble gave them a short field.
Leading 44-14, the Bobcats turned to backup quarterback Maddox Goode, who fired a pass to freshman Marcus Beets for the final touchdown of the night.
“All in all I thought we played a pretty good game tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We had a few miscues here and there, which we for sure need to clean up. But it’s always good to get a win at home in front of a great crowd at The Brickyard.”
The win helped potentially flush away the memory of GCHS’s Week 2 loss at Class 5A opponent Nolensville, which snapped a nine-game regular-season win streak for the Bobcats.
“We did not have the greatest week of practice,” O’Connor said. “Some of that was probably lingering from the Nolensville loss. But we stressed to our guys that we can only learn from that game and keep growing as a team. Grundy County is certainly not as talented as Nolensville, but we knew they were a pretty good football team and we could not afford to take them lightly. I was proud of the way our guys executed the gameplan.”
With the win, the Bobcats improved to 5-0 since joining Region 4-AAA last season. The meeting was the first versus the Yellowjackets (0-3, 0-1) after Grundy County had to forfeit last year’s contest due to COVID-19 complications.
The Bobcats now jump up once more to Class 5A when they travel to Winchester for a showdown at Franklin County Friday.
The Bobcats defeated the Rebels 36-18 at Sam Davis Park last season, but FCHS has raced out to a 3-0 start this season, including a 34-21 victory versus Columbia last Friday.
“Franklin County is a really good football team,” O’Connor said. “They return a lot of talent and have played some strong football to start the year. We will need to play a really sharp ballgame versus them if we want to get a win on Friday night.”
