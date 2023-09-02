DSC09215.JPG

X'Zorion Randolph bruises his way upfield in Friday's Bobcat victory.   Taylor McNairy / Pulaski Citizen

Giles County’s defense made a tone-setting stop on the very first drive of the ballgame and then the offense did the rest en route to a 44-20 victory versus Fayetteville last night at Sam Davis Park.

After two close ballgames went against them to start the year, the Bobcats (1-2) took out some of their frustrations on the Class 2A Tigers (0-3) for their first win of the season.

