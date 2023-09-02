Giles County’s defense made a tone-setting stop on the very first drive of the ballgame and then the offense did the rest en route to a 44-20 victory versus Fayetteville last night at Sam Davis Park.
After two close ballgames went against them to start the year, the Bobcats (1-2) took out some of their frustrations on the Class 2A Tigers (0-3) for their first win of the season.
Bobcat senior running back X’Zorion Randolph had his best performance of the season, rushing for three touchdowns in the eventual blowout victory.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on-demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The game swung in favor of GCHS on the first two series of the night.
Fayetteville took the opening kickoff and promptly marched deep into Bobcat territory, threatening to score on their opening drive.
But the Bobcat defense stood tall when it counted, denying the Tigers on four straight plays in a goal-to-go situation. Facing fourth and inches at the Bobcat one, the Tigers dive up the middle was denied just shy of the goal line, giving the Bobcats the ball back with 7:56 left in the first.
GCHS promptly marched 99 yards in just six plays using a Wildcat offensive scheme with senior playmaker Kamauri Turner at the quarterback position.
Turner began the drive with a 34-yard sweep to the right that immediately bought the Bobcats some breathing room after essentially starting the drive in their own endzone.
Turner then closed the drive just five plays later when he took another sweep around the right edge 52 yards for the game’s opening score.
GCHS led 7-0 with 5:32 remaining in the first and essentially never looked back.
The Bobcats caught the Tigers off guard on the ensuing kickoff and recovered an onside kick, giving GCHS the ball at the FHS 45.
That’s when Randolph got going for the Bobcats as the senior bulldozed his way for 40 of the 45 yards on the drive that culminated in his nine-yard touchdown. GCHS added the extra point and led 14-0.
An explosive Tiger offense, led by standout junior quarterback Samuel Willoughby, responded to make the contest 14-6 in fairly short order.
The Tigers attempted an onside kick of their own, but GCHS recovered and started another drive just inside FHS territory.
The Bobcat drive eventually fizzled, but the Bobcats trotted out Chase Cardin to attempt a 51-yard field goal that was just inches shy of connecting and the first period ended 14-6.
GCHS’ defense found its legs again and forced a Tiger punt that led to Randolph’s second touchdown, this one coming via a 40-yard scamper right up the middle. Cardin’s extra-point sailed just wide and left the score at 20-6 midway through the second.
Willoughby and the Tigers put together a promising drive, but the series ended in turnover on downs just shy of midfield.
That’s when the Bobcats officially cracked the game open with a 29-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Johnny Jackson that pushed the lead to 27-6.
On the ensuing drive, Bobcat junior defensive back Dakota Jackson plucked an errant Willoughby pass out of the sky, marking the first interception of the year for the Bobcat defense.
Working with yet another short field, the Bobcats nearly bled out the entire first-half clock before Cardin connected on a 44-yard field goal that pushed the score to 30-6 at half.
The second half saw a running clock, but Randolph put the game to bed early as he scampered 19 yards for his third touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter.
The Bobcat offense added one final score when Jackson found junior tight end Jakayiah Englett on a wide-open seam route from 20 yards out.
The Tigers added two late touchdowns to push the final to 44-20.
Randolph paced the Bobcats in his best night of the year, rushing for well over 150 yards on the night and picking up big chunks of yardage for the first time all season.
The Bobcats also rotated several new bodies in on the defensive side of the ball, including the arrival of sophomore defensive back Jak Reese, who had several stops in the win. Tate Bedford, Caleb Oates, Amare Smith and Tyrick Brown all had big stops throughout the night defensively for the Bobcats.
“It felt good to finally get in the win column,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Fayetteville is an extremely talented 2A ballclub. They are dealing with some tough luck on the injury front otherwise this probably could have been a lot different ballgame. But I am so proud of the way our defense set the tone early and then the offense got rolling early on as well. It was a great all-around team victory tonight.”
GCHS had dropped its first two ballgames this season by a combined seven points. The 24-point victory was the largest margin of victory for the Bobcats since a 46-8 defeat of Brainerd in the second round of last year’s Class 3A playoffs.
The Bobcats now turn their sights to an old rival as they head west next week to meet Lawrence County in the first iteration of the Cowbell Game since 2018. The Wildcats (2-1) hung on for a 27-21 victory versus Lincoln County in their Week 3 contest.
