For the second time in its last two outings, the Giles County boys’ basketball team suffered heartbreak at the buzzer, falling 52-49 versus up-and-coming Class A powerhouse Fayetteville last Tuesday, Feb. 14.
After falling via a last-second 63-61 defeat to Marshall County at home on Dec. 10, the Bobcats (1-7) met another cruel fate last Tuesday as a Bobcat potential game-tying 3-pointer rattled off the iron on the final shot of the night.
Despite falling, Giles County played one of its better games this season, scoring 10-plus points in every quarter and even taking a one-point lead late
in the fourth quarter.
With time winding down, head coach Billy Holt drew up a corner 3-point attempt for junior Jack Harper. Harper converted all three free-throw attempts to put the Bobcats ahead for their first lead
since the first quarter.
The Tigers proved too much down the stretch, however, immediately cashing in on an and-one opportunity to push their lead to two. An empty Bobcat trip and free-throw pushed the Tiger lead to 52-49 with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Fayetteville had four fouls to give and forced the Bobcats to inbound the ball on two occasions, but Giles County cleared space and found an attempt at the buzzer that just rimmed out.
And while the loss marked a seventh-straight for the Bobcats, the squad showed improvement as it nearly dropped the Tigers on their own court for the first time since 2016.
Junior guard Jake Cardin stole the show for the Bobcats, pouring in 19 points to lead the squad’s offensive attack. Cardin showcased a diverse offensive skill set in the losing effort, scoring six shots from the floor — including one from distance — while adding five more at the free-throw line.
Harper added 13 points to flank Cardin in the scoring column. Harper got off to a fast start, scoring seven of his 13 in the game’s opening quarter. Harper was held scoreless in the second and third periods, but broke loose for six more points in the fourth, including a late 3-pointer to keep the Bobcats in the contest.
Sophomore guard Kamauri Turner flirted with a double-digit scoring performance, tallying eight points in the loss, including a big triple down the stretch to keep the Bobcats in contention.
