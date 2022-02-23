The Giles County boys’ basketball team battled into the second half, but could never get over the hump in a 62-44 loss to No. 2 seed Loretto in the District 10-AA semifinals held last Friday at Mt. Pleasant’s Johnson Gymnasium.
The Bobcats (8-13) showed improvement from their first two meetings with the Mustangs — 30 and 24-point blowouts, respectively.
With the loss, the Bobcats fell into the 10-AA consolation game, which was set for Tuesday night (Feb. 22).
Giles County came out with a methodical offensive approach, holding possession for nearly the game’s opening minute before a missed attempt and quick Loretto score gave the Mustangs a lead they never would relinquish.
Loretto held an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Bobcats trimmed their deficit to just two at the break, 23-21.
The third quarter was the most tense of the contest, with the Bobcats tying the ballgame on two different occasions.
But Loretto’s quick-strike offense caught the Bobcat defense flatfooted on both trips, quickly retaking the lead and eventually seizing momentum for good.
The Bobcats trailed 41-36 at the end of the third quarter, and would never draw closer as Loretto eventually ballooned to the 18-point mark.
Junior guard Jack Harper led the Bobcats in scoring, hitting for 14 of the team’s 44 on the night.
Fellow junior guard Jake Cardin scored 11, but struggled to get into a true rhythm with officials letting the teams play more physical than usual.
Loretto was led by the outside-inside duo of Caleb Davis and Tabias Sirmones. Davis poured in 20 points, while Sirmones powered his way to 17 down low.
