Giles County took on a rivalry game in short order, but also dropped the contest in a 38-14 matchup at Marshall County Friday night.
Originally scheduled for a Region 5-AAA matchup versus Stratford, COVID-19 and Nashville city-wide rulings forced the Bobcats (3-3) to find a new opponent.
Marshall County, in a similar fashion, needed an opponent after its originally-scheduled matchup versus Maplewood was canceled.
Despite the two rivals already scheduled to meet Oct. 9 in Pulaski, the squads decided to face off at Preston-Hopkins Field in Lewisburg last Friday.
Giles County held its own for two-plus quarters versus its rival, with two crucial second-half turnovers leading to an eventual defeat.
The Bobcats relied on the skillful play of junior wideout Amarion Sizemore to stay in the contest, with the junior contributing on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football.
Sizemore expressly helped the Bobcats stay in the ballgame with a first-half touchdown snag from sophomore quarterback Riley Cardin, as the Bobcats trailed 17-7 at halftime.
The second half saw the Bobcats collect their momentum and go in for an opening score, yet again in the form of a passing touchdown from Cardin, who found senior wideout J.C. Brown on a 12-yard effort.
Then, with the deficit trimmed to just three at 17-14, Giles County saw its momentum subside due to a pair of Cardin interceptions.
“We had all of the momentum in the world and kind of let it get away,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “We threw a second touchdown and got right back in the ball game and then ended up with a turnover. It was one of those deals where we let one play just kind of dictate the rest of the ballgame, which you never want to happen.”
Giles County never scored again in the game, which was a byproduct of a COVID-19 cancellation between common opponents with both schools.
The two squads produced a rapid-fire rescheduling, which led to a rare doubleheader amongst the rivals.
“We have Marshall County on the schedule again in a few weeks, and it was amazing they took us on in short notice,” O’Connor said. “We held our own for a couple of quarters before the game kind of got away from us. Marshall County is a really good football team.”
Sizemore and Brown’s touchdowns provided an offensive spark for the Bobcats, which had not converted on passing touchdowns in the same game this season.
Giles County will now resume the rest of its schedule, beginning with a non-region game at 5A Page next Friday.
“Our schedule has been crazy all season, but we keep going week by week,” O’Connor said. “We have Page next Friday and a really crazy finish to the region upcoming. We will want to finish as strong as we can in region play and enter the playoffs on a high note.”
GCHS is scheduled to travel to Page next Friday with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
