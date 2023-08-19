Giles County stood toe to toe with two-time defending Class 5A runner-up Page, but came up inches shy on one final play in a 35-34 overtime loss at Sam Davis Park Friday night.
The Bobcats (0-1) erased a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game in dramatic fashion at 27-27 with less than a minute in regulation to force the overtime period.
On offense first in the extra frame, the Bobcats were stuffed on a third-down rush attempt and rolled the dice by keeping the offense on the field on fourth-and-goal from the six. Junior quarterback Johnny Jackson rolled to his right to pass and then cut upfield on a rush, plunging into the end zone for the first overtime score. Chase Cardin’s extra point put GCHS ahead 34-27.
The Patriots (1-0) answered in similar fashion as GCHS made stops from two and one yard out on second and third downs. With the game on the line, the Patriots ran a second-straight quarterback keeper with backup William Wiebush to pull within a single point.
But Patriots head coach Charles Rathbone gambled himself and went for the two-point conversion and the win.
Wiebush was injured on the touchdown, so starter Jonathan Palmer returned and scored in similar fashion to Jackson’s prior TD. The senior rolled to his right and was nearly sacked in the backfield, but escaped the pressure and just crossed the goal line for the game-deciding conversion.
The contest was an instant classic between the two longtime rivals.
“I can tell you that tonight was one of the all-time great football games here at Sam Davis Park,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Those kids for both teams gave it their absolute all and it was fitting that the game came down to just a few inches either way. This was another classic chapter in this great rivalry.”
Jackson dazzled in his Bobcat debut, throwing two touchdowns in addition to his overtime rushing score.
Playmaker Kamauri Turner had a dominant game and contributed in almost every facet of play. The senior caught a 41-yard touchdown for the game’s opening score, rushed for a one-yard score in the third quarter and even recovered a crucial fourth-quarter fumble.
Running back X’Zorion Randolph never broke free for a signature chunk-yardage play, but was steady throughout the night as he racked up over 100 yards on the ground and had the final touchdown in regulation.
Several young Bobcats also had big games, including freshman linebacker Tate Bedford, who nearly had double-digit tackles in the first half alone.
Sophomore linebacker Pierson Collier also had a big night at the linebacker position for GCHS.
“There were times over the course of the first three-plus quarters we really hurt ourselves with penalties and some inexperience,” O’Connor said. “But by the end of the game our guys dug so deep and it literally came down to two plays and a few inches. I could not be more proud of our effort this evening and I think our guys matured a lot by playing in a game like this.”
Page improved to 12-9 versus Giles County in the last 21 meetings between the schools, dating back to 2001.
Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The Bobcats return to action next week for a showdown at Class 4A Hardin County, who defeated Memphis Business Academy, 48-12.
A full recap from Friday’s contest between Giles County and Page can be found in next week’s edition of the Pulaski Citizen.
