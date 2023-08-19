X Randolph 2.JPG

Giles County's X'Zorion Randolph leaves Page defenders in his wake as he rumbles down the sideline in Friday's overtime loss.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

Giles County stood toe to toe with two-time defending Class 5A runner-up Page, but came up inches shy on one final play in a 35-34 overtime loss at Sam Davis Park Friday night.

The Bobcats (0-1) erased a 14-point second-half deficit to tie the game in dramatic fashion at 27-27 with less than a minute in regulation to force the overtime period.

