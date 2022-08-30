Giles County’s defense held a high-powered Nolensville offense in check for most of the night, but it was not enough in a 21-14 road loss last Friday night.
Facing an offense that averaged nearly 30 points a game last season, the Bobcats (1-1) entered Friday night’s matchup knowing they might have their work cut out of them defensively.
But the Bobcat defense rose to the occasion, holding the Knights (2-0) to just seven points in the game’s first three quarters.
Ultimately, however, the Knights utilized their explosiveness in the fourth period, striking for two highlight-reel quality touchdowns to retake the lead and ultimately claim the victory.
“Nolensville is a really explosive football team and we just gave them too many opportunities tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Our defense played really well, but our offense just couldn’t quite get it going like we had hoped. We had the lead in the fourth quarter, but credit to Nolensville for making those big plays down the stretch.”
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
In a rematch of a 38-35 shootout played last year at Sam Davis Park, the two teams relied on their defenses to set the tone in the first half, with the teams going scoreless in the first quarter and combining for just 72 yards of total offense.
Nolensville took the opening possession and quickly drove into Giles County territory, but was forced to punt and pinned the Bobcats back at their own five.
The teams combined to punt a total of four times in the first period, but the field position battle continued to favor the Knights into the second quarter.
The Bobcat defense was aggressive throughout the opening frame, posting three sacks. Jesse Murray, Korey Pounall and Trey Ballentine all posted the stops.
The game swung in favor of the home team early in the second quarter, however, when Giles County was stopped on a fourth-down attempt in its own territory and gave the Knights a short field.
Just two plays later, Nolensville’s senior quarterback Coby Walton delivered a swing pass to backup rusher Zion Tamaska, who rumbled down the right sideline untouched for a 29-yard score with 9:49 left in the frame.
Tamaska’s score would be the lone tally of the first half.
The second half saw the Bobcat offense post a quick three-and-out, but the defense yet again forced a stop and allowed the Bobcat attack to return to the field.
This drive would pay off for the Bobcats, with the squad marching down the field in just under four minutes and tying the ballgame on a six-yard rush from quarterback Kamauri Turner and extra point from Chase Cardin.
Tied 7-7 at the end of the third, the two teams came alive offensively in the fourth quarter as they combined for 21 points.
With momentum on its side for the first time all night, Giles County got another defensive stop and took over near its own 25.
With the run being largely bottled up, the Bobcats used quick passes to soften up the Nolensville defense and took its first lead of the night on another rush from Turner — this one from three yards out.
Ahead 14-7, the Bobcats attempted a squib kick that trickled out of bounds, giving the Knights the ball at their own 35.
The Knights worked their way down the field, but the Bobcat defense continued to stand firm near the red zone and forced a 4th down attempt from the Knights.
Walton dropped back and delivered a perfectly-thrown ball to the right corner of the endzone that standout wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald hauled in with just inches to spare, giving the Knights a game-tying score with just over nine minutes left in the game.
Giles County’s attack was thwarted and the squad was forced to punt the ball back to the Knights midway through the quarter.
This time, Nolensville answered in even quicker fashion, gashing the Bobcats with a slant over the middle to Fitzgerald and then scoring the game’s final score on a 42-yard catch and run down the sidelines from Dylan Northcutt.
The Bobcats had just one timeout remaining, essentially putting all of the pressure on its final drive.
Starting at their own 35, the Bobcats moved down the field with a balanced dose of run and pass, highlighted by a deep ball to wideout Tyrick Brown that was flagged for pass interference.
As the Bobcat drive approached just outside the redzone, however, Turner rolled to his right and fired a pass over the middle that was intercepted by the Knights.
Nolensville converted a third down deep in its own territory offensively to put the game away.
“You hate to lose a game like this where it was really anyone’s ballgame,” O’Connor said. “It’s one of those things where if a play here or a play there goes another way, maybe it’s us on top tonight. Our defense really kept us in the ballgame all night. This was a good football game tonight by two quality teams.”
Turner finished the night 10-of-18 passing for right at 100 yards. He added 17 carries for 52 yards and the two Bobcat scores.
After rushing for over 200 yards in the win versus Lincoln County, running back X’zorion Randolph ran 18 times for 86 yards versus Nolensville.
Travonne Dangerfield was the Bobcats top receiver, making three catches — all in the second half — for 54 yards. Dangerfield also shadowed Nolensville’s Fitzgerald all night, minimizing the standout wide receiver’s damage.
The loss snapped an 10-game regular-season win streak for the Bobcats, who had not tasted defeat in the regular season since a home loss to Pearl Cohn on Oct. 30, 2020.
Giles County returns home this Friday for its Region 4-AAA opener versus Grundy County. The ballgame will be the first meeting between the two schools since becoming region opponents last fall.
The teams did not physically meet on the gridiron last fall, with Grundy County being forced to forfeit the contest due to COVID-19 protocol.
Kickoff in this Friday’s matchup is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
