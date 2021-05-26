The Giles County Bobcats advanced to sectionals for the first time under head coach Dustin Hill, finishing second in regions before falling to Greenbrier to close the season.
GCHS defeated Lewis County May 17 to ensure a spot in sectionals and a trip to the region championship. In the region final, the Bobcats fell to Nolensville for the third time this year. Nolensville and Greenbrier both advance to the state tournament.
GCHS 8
Lewis County 6
Sawyer Phillips picked up the win on the mound and homered with four RBIs to lead the Bobcats over Lewis County in the region opener.
Phillips pitched five innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs and striking out five for the victory. Lewis County led 1-0 entering the fourth inning when Giles rallied for four runs with three more the following inning.
Will Hargrove entered in relief of Phillips in the sixth and picked up the first out of the seventh as Lewis County drew within two. Tucker Toone came in to record the final two outs and shut the door for the save with a strikeout.
Phillips finished 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and a run. Tucker Toone was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Clay Mitchell finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Coleman Siniard added a 1-for-3 performance with a double, a walk and a run. Jake Cardin was 1-for-4 with two runs. Riley Cardin finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run. Kamauri Turner finished 2-for-3 with a run.
GCHS 5
Nolensville 15
The Bobcats kept it close early, but Nolensville’s seven-run fifth helped the team win by run rule in the region championship.
GCHS finished second to Nolensville in both districts and regions. Neither the Bobcats nor the Knights employed their aces in the region championship as the game was not an elimination contest.
Carter Kelley got the start on the mound for GCHS, the first of four pitchers on the day for the Bobcats. GCHS pitchers gave up 10 earned runs on the day with five more unearned runs coming thanks to three defensive errors.
Nolensville took a 6-1 lead after two innings before GCHS put three on the board in the third to pull back within two. GCHS trailed 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth when the Knights scored seven runs to take control of the contest.
Coleman Siniard finished 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs. Tucker Toone was 1-for-3 with a run. Sawyer Phillips finished 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run. Riley Cardin added a 1-for-3 performance with a double and an RBI. Will Hargrove was 1-for-2 with a walk. Jack Harper singled, and Kamauri Turner finished 1-for-3 with a run.
GCHS 0
Greenbrier 12
GCHS fell 12-0 in five innings to one of the top teams in the state Friday, as the Bobcats saw their season end just one game shy of the state tournament.
Sawyer Phillips got the start for the Bobcats after Jake Cardin was unable to pitch due to an injury. Greenbrier scored seven runs in the first before scoring two in the second, one in the third and two more in the fourth. Tucker Toone and Will Hargrove also pitched for the Bobcats.
Greenbrier outhit GCHS 8-4 in the contest. Three runs were unearned.
Toone, Coleman Siniard, Kamauri Turner and Riley Cardin all singled in the loss.
