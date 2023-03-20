Giles County won its first state tournament game in nearly 20 years, but dropped a hard-fought semifinal contest to close out its 2022-23 campaign last week at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
The Bobcats were playing in their first state tournament since 2011 and last Thursday’s quarterfinal win versus Power Center Academy marked their first tournament victory since 2003.
But last Friday’s semifinal matchup versus Douglass never really broke in the Bobcats favor as they ultimately suffered a 56-42 defeat to the Red Devils.
The loss brought an end to the most successful Bobcat campaign since they won it all in 2003.
After winning just nine games a year ago, this year’s Bobcat squad pieced together a remarkable run and finished just one win shy of advancing to their third state title game in program history.
The Bobcats finished the season with a 25-9 record and said farewell to seven seniors — Jack Harper, Jake Cardin, Clay Mitchell, Dra Daly, Joe Dangerfield, Tre’von Dangerfield and Matt King.
After a strong tournament showing, Harper was chosen to the Class 2A All-Tournament team.
“This group of kids gave it their absolute all this year,” Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said. “These seniors set the tone from the very beginning of the season and they just continued to lead all year long. And the rest of the team continued to just keep buying in off their leadership. We are forever thankful and grateful for the hard work and dedication this team put in.”
Both Bobcat state tournament ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
Douglass 56
Giles County 42
A cold shooting night and constant foul trouble proved a costly recipe for the Bobcats in their state semifinal loss to Douglass.
The Bobcats were playing catchup from the outset as Douglas opened the contest on a 6-0 run while Bobcat forward Jaceion Coffey picked up two fouls in the game’s first two minutes.
Both factors proved to be the theme of the entire matchup as GCHS continued to chase Douglass all game long with various lineup combinations to combat the foul situations with Coffey and standout guard Kamauri Turner.
“When we got into foul trouble so early, that kind of totally shifted our gameplan and what we were able to do,” Bobcats head coach Nick Campbell said. “Douglass is extremely well coached and very talented and they were able to keep attacking with some of our big pieces on the bench.”
Despite the early deficit, GCHS pulled itself up off the mat and eventually tied the contest on two occasions toward the end of the first quarter.
The Bobcats took their only lead of the ballgame at 13-12 on a corner triple from Jake Cardin with 51 seconds left, but Douglass answered with a quick 3-pointer as well and led 17-13 at the end of one.
Coffey returned to the lineup to begin the second quarter, but picked up his third foul with 6:15 remaining until the halftime break.
With Coffey sidelined for the remainder of the quarter, the Red Devils began to hammer the paint and turned a four-point advantage into a a 13-point lead. During the run, Turner — one of the Bobcats best perimeter defenders and offensive weapons — picked up his second and third fouls in quick succession.
The Bobcats trailed 32-22 at the break.
Even though Coffey and Turner returned to the contest in the third, the duo walked on eggshells defensively at times so as not to pick up their fourth fouls.
This allowed Douglass to keep the Bobcats at bay even as GCHS trimmed the deficit to just seven late in the period.
Both Coffey and Turner would pick up their fourth personals by the tail end of the quarter and severely limit the Bobcat defensive and offensive options.
Trailing by 10 entering the fourth, the Bobcats mounted one last rally.
Jack Harper had an emphatic block with just under six minutes left in the ballgame that led directly to a layup from Turner to trim the score to just 49-42.
That would be as close as it ever got for GCHS, however, as the Red Devils held the Bobcats scoreless for the final 5:35 of the contest to secure the win.
Jake Cardin led GCHS in scoring with 14 points. Harper flanked Cardin in the scoring column with 10. Turner added 8 points and subs Dra Daly and Kareem Bryant finished with 5 and 4 points each. Clay Mitchell added one free throw to cap the GCHS scoring.
The Bobcats featured 14 different players as Campbell emptied the bench in the game’s final moments.
Douglass only had four more rebounds than GCHS, but the difference felt enormous as the Red Devils scored 32 points in the paint and scored 14 points off turnovers.
Bigs Tyler Johnson and Jarmon Brittman led the Red Devils with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Johnson finished with nine rebounds and Brittman had three blocks.
The Red Devils would go on to finish runner-up in the tournament, falling in last Saturday’s championship game, 59-58, to Alcoa.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.