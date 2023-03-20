Giles County won its first state tournament game in nearly 20 years, but dropped a hard-fought semifinal contest to close out its 2022-23 campaign last week at MTSU’s Murphy Center.

The Bobcats were playing in their first state tournament since 2011 and last Thursday’s quarterfinal win versus Power Center Academy marked their first tournament victory since 2003.

DSC_0012.JPG

Head coach Nick Campbell and the Giles County bench look on during last Friday's semifinal matchup versus Douglass.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0020.JPG

Kamauri Turner orchestrates the Bobcat offense during last Friday's ballgame.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
IMG_3481.JPG

Jake Cardin slashes to the rim during last Friday's showdown versus Douglass.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

