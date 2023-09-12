IMG_0613.jpg

T'Rea Cheatham delivers a big hit in Tuesday's BMS loss to Harris Middle School.   Photo courtesy Payton Hall

Bridgeforth fell behind early and was never able to catch up in a 58-36 loss to visiting Harris Middle Tuesday night on Homecoming at Sam Davis Park.

The loss was the first of the year for the Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 Central Tennessee) as they played their final home contest of the regular season.

IMG_0583.jpg

Drew McLemore dives for a catch in the first quarter of Bridgeforth's loss to Harris Middle Tuesday night.   Photo courtesy Payton Hall

Tags

Load comments