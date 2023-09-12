Bridgeforth fell behind early and was never able to catch up in a 58-36 loss to visiting Harris Middle Tuesday night on Homecoming at Sam Davis Park.
The loss was the first of the year for the Bobcats (5-1, 4-1 Central Tennessee) as they played their final home contest of the regular season.
The ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on-demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”
The loss spoiled a strong offensive night for Bridgeforth quarterback Daylon Gardner, who ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in the defeat.
Special teams plagued the Bobcats in the loss as the visiting Eagles recovered four onside kicks and kept an explosive Bridgeforth offense on the sideline.
The Eagles also brought their own offensive weapon, eighth grade running back Torrion Mathis, who ran 21 times for 369 yards and six touchdowns.
The Eagles recovered the game’s opening kickoff via an onside kick, but the Bobcat defense forced one of its lone defensive stands of the night, turning the Eagles over on downs near midfield.
Gardner and the Bobcats took over and the quarterback gave BMS its only lead of the night on a 29-yard keeper late in the first. The extra-point try failed and BMS led 6-0.
The Eagles offense stalled in the red zone on its ensuing possession, but quarterback Cy’Onn Rucker faked a punt and launched a 31-yard bomb to wideout Jayden Hernandez to tie the contest with just under six minutes left in the half.
HMS recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt and scored on its very next play when Mathis broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown. The PAT failed as the visitors held a 14-6 lead near the break.
Jett Vanderpool had a 16-yard kickoff return to kick start the Bobcat offense and they scored three plays later on a 60-yard sweep from Gardner. The two-point attempt to potentially tie the game failed.
Mathis wasted little time offensively as the eight grader took a carry 39 yards to the house to give HMS a 22-14 lead at halftime.
Harris turned to Mathis, who appeared to just be warming up, often in the second half as he had all 54 yards on the first drive of the second half to extend the HMS lead to 30-14.
The Bobcats and Gardner responded with a one play drive that ended with a 44-yard gallop that kept BMS in striking distance.
Bridgeforth had several quality onside kick attempts of their own, but never snagged one while the game was still somewhat in doubt.
A high snap on the first play of the next Harris drive pushed the Eagles into a second-and-long situation, but Mathis broke loose for a 15-yard run and Gardner was flagged for a horse collar tackle, giving HMS a first down at the Bobcat 29.
Reinvigorated, the Eagle offense blocked well up front for Harris, who cruised in from 24 yards out to push the HMS lead to 38-22 midway through the third.
The game swung in favor of the Eagles for good on the next drive when Gardner fumbled near the HMS sideline and eight grader Reed Dickens picked it up for 50 yards and a touchdown.
Now chasing a three-score game, the Bobcats maintained their poise and quickly scored when Gardner ran in from 21 yards out to trim the deficit to 44-30.
The next defensive stand was the best of the night for the Bobcats as Vanderpool jumped in front of a route and made an interception and a 15-yard return to give BMS the ball at the HMS 27.
Gardner ran five straight times and capped the drive with a four-yard score to pull the margin down to just 44-36 with 4:18 left in the contest.
But Bridgeforth needed one crucial onside kick recovery or a defensive stop to pull back in the ballgame.
HMS recovered the onside attempt and promptly scored in two plays when Harris burst up the middle for a 44-yard score to essentially put the game away.
The Eagles added another onside kick recovery and Harris scurried in from 44 yards out again to push the game to its final 58-36 margin.
Harris outgunned the Bobcats 405-251 on the night.
Vanderpool had a strong all-around performance on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats, completing a pass to Gardner, making several key tackles and snagging the lone BMS takeaway of the night.
Drew McLemore, T’Rea Cheatham, Damari Allen, Jailon Smith, Elijah Miles, Jayden Winn, Carter Garrett and Bryan Johnson all had big plays defensively for BMS throughout the night.
And while Mathis found success all night long, he especially found daylight up the middle often in the second half after Miles and Garrett both left the contest for various spells due to injury.
Despite the loss, the Bobcats could still finish as high as first in the Central Tennessee West Division, but the seeding will depend on other results from Tuesday night and corresponding tiebreaker scenarios.
For now, Bridgeforth now turns its sights to its final regular season ballgame next Tuesday when it travels to county rival Richland.
That contest will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live. Fans can listen to the showdown by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland” or visiting PulaskiCitizen.com.
Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
