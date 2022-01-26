Matched against one of its toughest opponents of the season, the Giles County boys’ basketball team stood tall in a 77-73 loss at new District 10-AA foe Summertown last Friday.
The loss marked a second-straight for the Bobcats (3-9, 0-1 10-AA), but came after a 17-day layoff after they had games postponed due to severe weather and illness.
The contest marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams as district foes, and just their second meeting since 2001.
The matchup was back-and-forth for much of the first half, with both teams trading the lead in the game’s opening quarter. Summertown eventually pulled ahead by a 17-15 margin at the end of the first quarter.
Giles County saw its defensive guard slip in the second quarter, allowing Summertown to score 23 points in the period and pull ahead by a 40-36 edge at the break.
Out of the locker room and trailing by just two possessions, Giles County saw Summertown seize control of the contest in short order in the third period, and eventually pulled ahead by as many as 17 points in the frame.
On the verge of getting blown out, Giles County dug its heels in defensively and chipped away at Summertown’s lead, eventually whittling the deficit down to just three with under a minute to
play.
In the pivotal possession of the night, Giles County nearly forced a steal or 10-second backcourt violation, but a reach in foul was called prior to the violation, giving Summertown a chance to extend its lead to five.
The Bobcats came down and swished home a 3-point attempt to cut the margin to just two, but Summertown made both free throws to push ahead by the game’s eventual four-point difference.
