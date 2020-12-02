The Giles County High School Bobcats hosted Lawrence County for their first home game of the 2020-21 season, losing to the Wildcats 63-47.
The Bobcats started slow on offense, but recovered behind J.C. Brown, Jake Cardin, Clay Mitchell, Jaceion Coffey and Matt King to trail 15-11 going into the second period.
In the second, Brown scored all nine of Giles County’s points, while Lawrence County extended their lead to 29-20 at halftime.
Cardin hit all six of his free throw attempts in the third period and Mitchell added a 3-pointer as the Bobcats held Lawrence County to just 12 points and cut the lead to 41-37 after three quarters.
Lawrence County lit up the scoreboard with 20 fourth-period points, led by eight points from Harrison Hagan. Mitchell hit two threes and a free throw, but Giles County could manage only 10 points in the final frame.
Brown led the way for the Bobcats with 18 points. Mitchell scored 12 points and Cardin added seven. Coffey and Gavin Busby scored two points each and King scored one point.
Alex Carr led Lawrence County in scoring with 16 points. Luke Boswell added 13.
Giles County was scheduled this week to travel to Fayetteville Monday, at Franklin County yesterday (Tuesday) and host Lincoln County Friday, Dec. 4. Next week the Bobcats are scheduled to play at Lawrence County (Dec. 8) and host Spring Hill (Dec. 10). To finish out December, the Bobcats are scheduled to host Franklin County (Dec. 14), host Fayetteville (Dec. 15) and play at Huntland (Dec. 18).
